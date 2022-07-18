Giants news, 7/18: Giants linked to Jimmy Garoppolo by pair of NFL insiders

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

“I initially thought Brian [Daboll] would make a move for Mitchell Trubisky when he was available because you don’t necessarily know what you have in Daniel Jones. Now with Jimmy, I think the issue is his shoulder. No one really knows. I think what teams are going to do is wait until the first or second preseason game — if Jimmy gets in for San Francisco — and just kind of see. Like, does he look healthy? And then I think that’s when you might see the Giants make a move."

Mike Tannenbaum lists the Giants as a team that could, or should, pursue Garoppolo.

The team did not pick up current starter Daniel Jones’ fifth-year option, and he is set to hit the open market next March. Bringing in Garoppolo would make sense in a way because they do not seem to have a contingency plan. And as such the mid-round conditional pick cost for Garoppolo might be worthwhile.

The New York Giants have questions galore on both sides of the ball. That includes the defensive backfield, where the team is precariously short on experience at cornerback behind Adoree’ Jackson after the release of James Bradberry. However, one man’s lack of experience is another’s opportunity to shine for young players. One of those young players is second-year cornerback Aaron Robinson, and new Giants DC Wink Martindale expects him to take a major step forward after playing in nine games (with two starts) as a rookie.

Joe Schoen was candid when he took over as general manager, saying that “tough decisions” lied ahead due to salary cap restrictions. Nowhere was that more evident than in the secondary. The Giants parted ways with top cornerback and 2020 Pro Bowler James Bradberry and veteran safeties Logan Ryan and Jabrill Peppers, who were both voted captains a season ago. But it’s a new era at 1925 Giants Drive. Safety Xavier McKinney, the only defensive back in the NFL last season with at least 90 tackles, 10 passes defensed and five interceptions, will take on an even larger role as a team leader moving forward.

16) New York Giants: Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia (11.8%). Looking at the New York Giants’ top-drafted player with the projected seventh overall pick, Georgia CB Justin Flowe appears to be the fan favorite. With great range and terrific size, Ringo may usher in a new era of long cornerbacks with freakish speed to boot. He has great ball skills and could be a starter on a number of NFL defenses, especially the CB-needy Giants’ unit.

Art Stapleton spotlights rookie RT Evan Neal, writing:

“Neal possesses the physical measurables NFL evaluators seek, and his tape matches those numbers. As with all rookies, there will be a delicate balance between development and expectation. Neal has been working as the right tackle with the first team since he stepped on the field as a pro back in the spring, and it would be a shock if that spot isn’t his home when the depth chart is ultimately decided.”

Dak Prescott needs some new weapons. The Philadelphia Eagles expect a big year from A.J. Brown. The Washington Commanders must protect Carson Wentz from himself. The New York Giants just want to lay low. Find out more in Mike Tanier’s 2022 NFC East Training Camp Previews!

Kerry Collins, who led the New York Giants to the 2001 Super Bowl and finished his career with the Tennessee Titans, has joined Franklin, TN, as a volunteer quarterbacks coach.

“This is my first foray into coaching. I’ve enjoyed it,” he said. “Being around quarterbacks and the offense and competing, using my football brain again has been fun. I’ve enjoyed getting to know the quarterbacks and imparting some of the extensive wisdom I’ve gotten over the years.”

Around the League

Commanders owner Dan Snyder, who possibly has opted to run out the clock with the House Oversight Committee by remaining on his superyacht through at least the November election or at most the commencement of the new Congress in January, cannot secure shelter from the prying eyes of social media. A new Twitter account tracks Snyder’s massive boat, the Lady S, wherever it may be. The account also eyeballs Snyder’s private jets.

In late June, a suit was filed against the Houston Texans, Watson's former employer, alleging the organization "turned a blind eye" and "enabled Watson's egregious behavior." At the time, attorney Tony Buzbee—who represents the plaintiffs in these cases— indicated that additional women intended to join the suit, making similar allegations. On Friday, the claims of 30 women against the Texans were settled, according Buzbee,

As expected, Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz and Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki will play the 2022 season on the franchise tag. The deadline for franchise-tagged players to sign long-term deals came and went on Friday at 4 p.m. ET without Gesicki or Schultz—or Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown and Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates—working out a contract extension with their respective clubs. The two tight ends will earn $10.9 million on the tag in the upcoming season.

As the lawyers representing Brian Flores and his co-plaintiffs work toward the deadline for submitting materials in opposition to the NFL’s effort to force the case to arbitration, there’s a question about the case that hasn’t been fully explored: Should the presiding judge recuse herself for her relationship with Loretta Lynch, lead counsel for the NFL in the case?

Federal law mandates that a federal judge “shall” disqualify himself or herself “in any proceeding in which his impartiality might reasonably be questioned.” At a status conference that occurred in May, Judge Valerie E. Caproni made this statement in open court: “Just as full disclosure, as many of you may know, Ms. Lynch and I were [Assistant United States Attorneys] together in the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Brooklyn many years ago, and we dine together on occasion.”

A market begins to emerge for former Giant Kyle Rudolph

Free agent tight end Kyle Rudolph has interest from multiple teams ahead of training camp. The #Bucs have been involved, I'm told, and a reunion with the #Vikings is not off the table. This situation should crystallize some time before camps open. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) July 14, 2022

McCourty, the Rutgers product who announced his retirement last week, is considered a frontrunner for Nate Burleson's role on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football."

