New York Giants’ 2022 roster rankings: Nos. 60-51

We have reached players No. 60-51 in our rankings of the New York Giants’ 90-man roster. These are players, some familiar to Giants fans from previous seasons and some not, who are in contention for roster spots.

Let’s discuss a few of the players in this group.

Safety Henry Black and cornerbacks Maurice Canady and Michael Jacquet are all players with some modicum of NFL experience who were brought in by GM Joe Schoen to compete for spots as depth players in the secondary. All are on one-year deals, and none carry a cap hit of more than $895,000.

Canady has the most experience, 40 NFL games. He spent parts of four seasons playing for the Baltimore Ravens, so Wink Martindale knows him well. Canady has also played for the New York Jets and Dallas Cowboys.

Jacquet is a 6-foot-2, 201-pound 25-year-old who has eight games of experience the past two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Black, 25, spent the last two seasons with the Green Bay Packers, where he was a backup safety and valuable special teamer.

Jarren Williams, converting from cornerback to safety, is also in this group. Williams seems to be a favorite of defensive backs coach Jerome Henderson. If he shows potential at safety during training camp, he could stick.

Three offensive linemen — rookie guard Marcus McKethan and veteran Korey Cunningham and Jamil Douglas — are in this group. It is going to be interesting to see which, if any of them stick.

Wide receiver David Sills and linebacker Carter Coughlin are, to varying degrees, fan favorites. I have doubts either makes the 53-man roster.

Defensive end Jalyn Holmes has had an undistinguished four-year career, but did spend three of those playing for Giants defensive line coach Andre Patterson with the Minnesota Vikings.

