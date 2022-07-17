Davis Webb is suddenly a veteran presence for the New York Giants

Davis Webb’s career has come full circle.

After a few years apart from the New York Giants, Webb is back with the team in a veteran role. What does he bring to an organization that now looks drastically different from the one that drafted him? Let’s discuss Webb as we continue our player-by-player profiles of the Giants’ 90-man roster.

By the numbers

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 225

Age: 27

Position: Quarterback

Experience: 4 years

Contract: One-year, $945,000 deal | 2022 Cap hit: $945,000

Career to date

Webb’s experience with the Giants is twofold: the team drafted him 87th overall in 2017, and he also has familiarity with new head coach Brian Daboll.

Webb drew rave reviews from his teammates during his rookie year in New York, with Landon Collins and Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie calling him the future of the team and a “young Eli.” However, he remained on the bench even when Eli Manning briefly lost his starting job, and the team waived him after one year.

Despite stints with the Giants, New York Jets, and Buffalo Bills, Webb has yet to attempt a pass in the NFL, having appeared in only one game with the Bills during garbage time. He was considering interviewing for the quarterbacks coach job in Buffalo but decided to continue his playing career with Daboll.

“Dabes got the job and it kind of moved quickly and I had to make a decision. I wanted to continue to learn with Dabs and build that relationship with Shea [Tierney] and Bobby Johnson and Joe [Schoen],” said Webb. “Joe was a big proponent of me getting to Buffalo from the Jets, so that meant a lot to me. I felt wanted. Trusted those guys and I wanted to be part of that, back to the place where it all started.”

2022 outlook

Webb isn’t exactly competing with anyone for a roster spot — Tyrod Taylor is firmly entrenched as Daniel Jones’ backup — so his fate is really a matter of how many quarterbacks the Giants decide to keep around.

Many teams don’t carry a third quarterback on their 53-man roster, but that’s not an impossibility given Jones’ injury history. The team could also decide to keep him on the practice squad like he was with the Bills.

It seems like Webb was brought to New York in part to serve as a mentor for Jones. In Buffalo, he developed a reputation as a leader in the quarterbacks room and built a strong relationship with Josh Allen.