New York Giants’ 2022 roster rankings: Nos. 70-61

We have reached players No. 70-61 in our rankings of the New York Giants’ 90-man roster. The players in this group either have some NFL regular-season experience or have spent significant time on practice squads.

These are players who could, in some circumstances, be end of the roster depth pieces. I have doubts, though, about the ability of these players to earn spots on the season-opening 53-man roster.

Let’s discuss a few of the players in this group.

Rodarius Williams was a sixth-round pick a season ago. He was a tough player to place on this list. He earned a roster spot with an impressive 2021 training camp, but wasn’t good in limited opportunities at the beginning of last season. In five games, he gave up receptions all four times he was targeted, with his 158.3 passer rating against being the worst possible score. Those passes went for 17.5 yards per completion. He played only 50 defensive snaps in five games before going on IR with a torn ACL, compiling a 43.9 Pro Football Focus grade.

The Giants need cornerback depth, certainly. Could Williams, who will be 26 in September provide it? Maybe. He spent the entire spring not practicing, though, as he continued to rehab from his knee injury. Thus, it is really impossible to know where he stands with this coaching staff.

Oshane Ximines fell out of favor the last two seasons, especially last year. He played only one defensive snap, and was inactive six times, after a costly late-game offside penalty in a Week 8 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Maybe he has a clean slate with the new staff, but Ximines has a mountain to climb to make the roster.

Chris Myarick is really just a blocking tight end. To me, he gets caught in the shuffle between rookie Daniel Bellinger and veterans Ricky Seals-Jones on one side, and undrafted players Jeremiah Hall, Andre Miller and Austin Allen on the other.

Click on the ‘Profile’ link next to each player’s name to read their 90-man roster profiles, if you have not done so already. Or, should you just need a refresher.

Giants roster rankings

91. Jabari Ellis, DT [Profile]

90. Josh Rivas, OG [Profile]

89. Ryder Anderson, Edge [Profile]

88. Zyon Gilbert, CB [Profile]

87. Chris Hinton, DT [Profile]

86. Darren Evans, CB [Profile]

85. Tomon Fox, Edge [Profile]

84. Andre Miller, TE [Profile]

83. Trenton Thompson, S [Profile]

82. Yusuf Corker, S [Profile]

81. Austin Allen, TE [Profile]

80. Jeremiah Hall, TE [Profile]

79. Jashaun Corbin, RB

78. Roy Mbaeteka, OT [Profile]

77. Sandro Platzgummer, RB [Profile]

76. Nick Gates, OL [Profile]

75. Matt Peart, OT [Profile]

74. Devery Hamilton, OL [Profile]

73. Alex Bachman, WR [Profile]

72. Travis Toivonen, WR

71. Justin Hilliard, LB [Profile]

70. Keenan Doss, WR [Profile]

69. Austin Proehl, WR [Profile]

68. Niko Lalos, Edge [Profile]

67. Oshane Ximines, Edge

66. Khalil Dorsey, CB [Profile]

65. David Moa, DT [Profile]

64. Robert Foster, WR [Profile]

63. Rodarius Williams, CB

62. Chris Myarick, TE [Profile]

61. Antonio Williams, RB