Giants news, 7/16: Andrew Thomas, Kadarius Toney, more

Ranking the NFL's top 10 offensive tackles for 2022 - Execs, coaches, players make their picks for the best in the game
Andrew Thomas is not on this list. Tristan Wirfs, Rashawn Slater and Ryan Ramczyk — all of whom could easily have been Giants — are.
Travis Etienne, Kadarius Toney highlight Year 2 players returning from injury that are in for big years - CBSSports.com
Of Toney, Chris Trapasso says:
Toney is a dazzling yards-after-the-catch play waiting to happen. He was barely fully healthy as a rookie yet managed a bulky 6.0 YAC per reception average, which tied for the eighth-highest figure among all qualifying receivers in football. That 6.0 YAC per reception figure was the same as Chris Godwin’s and Cooper Kupp’s, of course, at a much different volume.
Being dynamic with the ball in his hands is not new behavior from Toney. That was his trademark at Florida. He’s a freaky athletic specimen, too. And the Giants can’t be infected by the injury bug as badly as they were in 2021, so opposing defenses will have a fair share of legit talent to scheme to stop outside of Toney.
The former first-round pick will be viewed as one of the NFL’s most dynamic gadget-type weapons after his second season.
Kentucky WR Coach Scott Woodward on Wan'Dale Robinson's Unique Skillset | New York Giants - YouTube
Lance Medow chats with Kentucky WR Coach, Scott Woodward, about Wan’Dale Robinson.
Ranking Giants’ 21 most important players: No. 7 is a rookie who is already aiming to break records - nj.com
Of course this is about Kayvon Thibodeaux.
