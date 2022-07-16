Giants news, 7/16: Andrew Thomas, Kadarius Toney, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Andrew Thomas is not on this list. Tristan Wirfs, Rashawn Slater and Ryan Ramczyk — all of whom could easily have been Giants — are.

Of Toney, Chris Trapasso says:

Toney is a dazzling yards-after-the-catch play waiting to happen. He was barely fully healthy as a rookie yet managed a bulky 6.0 YAC per reception average, which tied for the eighth-highest figure among all qualifying receivers in football. That 6.0 YAC per reception figure was the same as Chris Godwin’s and Cooper Kupp’s, of course, at a much different volume.

Being dynamic with the ball in his hands is not new behavior from Toney. That was his trademark at Florida. He’s a freaky athletic specimen, too. And the Giants can’t be infected by the injury bug as badly as they were in 2021, so opposing defenses will have a fair share of legit talent to scheme to stop outside of Toney.

The former first-round pick will be viewed as one of the NFL’s most dynamic gadget-type weapons after his second season.