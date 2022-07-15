New York Giants’ 2022 roster rankings: Nos. 80-71

We have reached the second installment of our 2022 New York Giants’ 90-man roster rankings.

In our initial group of 11 players (91-81) I basically listed undrafted free agents. The first two players on this list, tight end Jeremiah Hall at No. 80 and running back Jashaun Corbin at No. 79, are also undrafted free agents.

With a new regime the eventual shape of the 53-man roster is largely unpredictable. Some of you guessed, though, that Hall and Corbin not being in the first group meant that I believe those two players enter camp with the best chances among the UDFAs of making the 52-man roster. That would be right. Hall’s skillset as a hybrid tight end/fullback fits what the Giants appear to need, and head coach Brian Daboll has praised Corbin.

Nigerian offensive tackle Roy Mbaeteka (No. 78) and running back Sandro Platzgummer (No. 77), could easily have been Nos. 91 and 90. I think, though, that both end up on the practice squad so I moved them up a notch.

Offensive linemen Nick Gates (No. 76) and Matt Peart (No. 75) are here because I believe both will begin on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. I will be surprised if Gates, coming back from last season’s horrific leg injury, plays at all this season.

Click on the ‘Profile’ link next to each player’s name to read their 90-man roster profiles, if you have not done so already. Or, should you just need a refresher.

Giants roster rankings

91. Jabari Ellis, DT [Profile]

90. Josh Rivas, OG [Profile]

89. Ryder Anderson, Edge [Profile]

88. Zyon Gilbert, CB [Profile]

87. Chris Hinton, DT [Profile]

86. Darren Evans, CB [Profile]

85. Tomon Fox, Edge [Profile]

84. Andre Miller, TE [Profile]

83. Trenton Thompson, S

82. Yusuf Corker, S [Profile]

81. Austin Allen, TE [Profile]

80. Jeremiah Hall, TE [Profile]

79. Jashaun Corbin, RB

78. Roy Mbaeteka, OT [Profile]

77. Sandro Platzgummer, RB [Profile]

76. Nick Gates, OL [Profile]

75. Matt Peart, OT [Profile]

74. Devery Hamilton, OL [Profile]

73. Alex Bachman, WR [Profile]

72. Travis Toivonen, WR

71. Justin Hilliard, LB [Profile]