Giants news, 7/15: ESPN to feature Giants fan Sam Prince as part of ‘My Wish’ week

The award-winning ESPN “My Wish” Series returns for its 15th season on Sunday, July 17 and will feature stars from the NFL, MLB and the NBA. Since its beginning in 2006, the series has partnered with Make-A-Wish® to fulfill 75 sports-themed wishes for children with critical illnesses. The 2022 ESPN “My Wish” on SportsCenter segments will include one on Sunday, July 17 with Sam Prince, a 19-year-old from North Caldwell, N.J., who received a heart transplant 11 years ago, who describes himself as “The Ultimate New York Giants fan.” His wish was to announce the franchise’s first round pick at the NFL Draft, and with appearances by Eli Manning and Roger Goodell, viewers learn that Sam’s not only a superfan but also a shrewd draft prognosticator. The piece is the weekend’s SC Featured segment.

The 33rd Team pegs the signing of center Jon Feliciano as one that will most benefit the team this year. Feliciano’s arrival on a one-year, $1.15 million contract will not have moved the needle for most. However, if Daniel Jones and the offensive line are to succeed in 2022, Feliciano will play a key role. Coming over from Buffalo, Feliciano already has intimate knowledge of head coach Brian Daboll’s offense and knows all the protections that can significantly ease the transition for Jones.

Everyone has heard the title, but what exactly does a director of football operations do? The better questions is what doesn't it entail. From dealing with the salary cap to negotiating contracts to planning for the future to interacting with agents, Ed Triggs has a lot on his plate. The Giants' director of football ops recently discussed his role with the team and his journey from starting in the video department the year before Tom Coughlin arrived.

"There's a lot of rules in there when it comes to offseason workouts, when it comes to what you can and cannot put in contracts," Triggs said, "and it's my job to make sure we don't screw any of that stuff up."

Two Giants make the the Second Team best defensive players in the NFL under 25 years old: IDL Dexter Lawrence and S Xavier McKinney.

Have you wonder how new DC Wink Martindale runs a meeting? Here’s your chance

This re-draft has the Giants taking Lamar Jackson instead of RB Saquon Barkley. Ryan Musleh writes that "the former NFL MVP, Jackson, is the easy pick here. He has an All-Pro First Team selection to his name and The Giants were looking for their Eli Manning replacement, which they supposedly solved with Daniel Jones’s selection at the fifth-overall spot a year later. In this redraft, they bypass the trials and tribulations of Daniel Jones and opt with the Heisman-winning Louisville Cardinal."

Yeah, the Giants were somewhat predictable on 2nd Down when a pass on first was incomplete.

2nd down run rate after an incompletion*



1. NYG - 70%

2. DET - 66%

3. TEN - 65%

4. WAS, MIN, CHI - 64%

7. DEN - 50%

8. DAL - 47%

9. PIT - 46%

10. ATL - 45%

---

27. GB, LAR, NE - 25%

28. SF - 24%

29. ARI - 22%

30. KC - 21%

31. CIN - 18%

32. TB - 11%



*first half of games — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) July 13, 2022

New York Giants 2022 Training Camp will feature 11 practices open to the public at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Open for the first time since 2019, camp will feature current player autographs, meet and greet opportunities with Giants Legends, a Jr. Giants Kids Zone, and daily giveaways. Tickets for Giants Fan Fest will be available to Season Ticket Members on Monday, July 18 and general admission on Thursday, July 21.

Around the league

Brady — who turns 45 next month — acknowledged he’s “very close” to the end of his career. But he insists he doesn’t know if this will be his final year.

“I would say it’s year to year,” Brady said. “Could this be my last year? Absolutely. Could I change my mind? Absolutely. I’ve realized I don’t have five years left. I want to do it my way. I want to give it everything I got and see where I’m at. My body feels really good. I’ve had a lot of traumatic injuries over the years, but if things go really smoothly and we win, that’d be great.”

Offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz, a four-time All-Pro selection, announced his retirement from the NFL on Thursday. Schwartz, the brother of former Giant Geoff, didn't play last season after he was released by the Kansas City Chiefs last March. He had surgery last February for a back injury that prematurely ended his season in 2020 and snapped a streak of 134 consecutive starts.

The Dolphins will have at least a chance next spring if they make a coaching change and again pursue former Giants assistant coach Sean Payton, according to a source close to Payton. The source, emphasizing that Payton would never lobby for a filled job, said Miami is among the teams that would interest him, and he knows that first-hand. But the associate said he could also see Dallas and the Chargers among other teams that would interest Payton should their jobs become open.

Puck’s Dylan Byers learned at Sun Valley, and in subsequent conversations, the deal will likely come in significantly higher than $2 billion a year.

Bengals announce white helmets coming for 2022 season

