2022 Summer scouting: Tyler Van Dyke, QB, Miami

The NFL is constantly on the lookout for quarterbacks with the potential to be a franchise player. Teams search high and low for players with the upside to be a quarterback around whom they can build around.

The top two quarterbacks in the 2023 draft class are likely already known. The next few quarterbacks in the top five is where the intrigue really begins. There are a few quarterbacks with the potential to push their draft stock into the first round and even the top-10 with a strong 2022 season.

Miami’s Tyler Van Dyke is one of those quarterbacks with the physical traits that teams love to see, but doesn’t have enough tape. Stacking a good 2022 season on top of his flashes from 2021 could make Van Dyke a fast riser over the course of the draft process.

The New York Giants might be in the market for a quarterback in the 2023 draft. And even if they aren’t, another top QB prospect could help push talented players down the draft board. Either scenario makes Van Dyke a player to watch this year.

Tyler Van Dyke

Quarterback, Miami

Height: 6040

Weight: 225

2021 stats

Games played: 10

Attempts: 324

Completions: 202 (62.3 percent)

Yards: 2931 (9.0 per attempt)

Interceptions: 6

Carries: 53

Yards: 57 (1.1 per carry)

Touchdowns: 26 (25 passing, 1 rushing)

Game tape

Strengths

Prototypical size and build for the position.

Excellent arm strength.

Able to threaten all levels of the field and challenge tight coverages.

Able to throw from a variety of arm slots.

Generally processes well in the post-snap phase.

Enough athleticism to extend the play.

Flashes the ability to throw with touch and layer the ball down the field

Weaknesses

Lacks experience as a starter – too much inconsistency right now.

Lengthy throwing motion can slow his process.

Noticeable tendency to “burp the baby”

Can be inconsistent throwing vertically.

Can be too willing to challenge coverage.

Won’t out-athlete many defenders

Why is he a top prospect?

Van Dyke looks every inch an NFL quarterback. He easily passes the “eye test” for a quarterback, boasting a prototypical build for the position at 6-foot-4, 225 pounds with plenty of arm strength and “enough” athleticism.

Van Dyke’s arm talent is the first thing you notice watching the tape. He has a high-level arm and is easily capable of generating the power to threaten every level of the defense. Van Dyke is able to fire the ball into tight windows in the underneath to intermediate areas of the field, as well as stretch the defense vertically off of play-action. And unlike many live-armed college passers, it isn’t all fastballs. He also flashes the understanding to take some heat off the ball and throw with touch underneath and also looks to change launch angles and layer the ball between bracketing defenders downfield. Van Dyke also possesses a relatively fluid arm and is able to adjust his arm slot to throw around defenders or throw when on the move when things break down.

He also shows plenty of confidence in his arm and isn’t afraid to challenge tight coverages or give his receivers a chance to make a play down the field.

It’s probably best to describe Van Dyke as a “functional” athlete at the quarterback position. He’s unlikely to make defenses pay with his legs, but he isn’t a statue in the pocket either. Van Dyke has enough mobility to execute roll-outs, extend plays when his protection breaks down, and is able to scamper a bit if defenses turn their back to him.

He generally shows good processing during plays. He keeps his eyes downfield, doesn’t seem to get stuck on his reads, and is judicious about throwing the ball away.

What to improve for 2022?

The biggest thing Van Dyke can do for his draft stock this season is to keep adding to his library of tape. He’s only credited with 11 total games through the end of 2021, but his lone 2020 “game” and his first “game” in 2021 amounted to three passing and 4four rushing attempts, total. With just 9 games of actual production, there just isn’t much for evaluators to go on.

Van Dyke also needs to speed his process up after he makes a decision. While his throwing motion isn’t nearly as long as, say, Tim Tebow’s, he does have a definite “wind-up” before releasing the ball. Van Dyke also has a tendency to pat the ball (aka: “burping the baby”) before starting his throwing motion. Not only can that clue defenders in that a pass is coming, it can further slow down his throwing motion. The combination of patting the ball and the elongated motion can give pass rushers crucial instants to apply pressure or get their hands up. Likewise, it can give defensive backs a head start on jumping passes. Working toward a quicker three-quarters release could go a long way toward improving Van Dyke’s consistency.

And improving consistency is the final point he needs to work on. Van Dyke can have a tendency to over-throw receivers on vertical routes and also be too aggressive throwing into coverage. A quicker throwing motion would make timing passes easier and give defenders less time to react on quick passes.

Van Dyke has the raw physical tools to develop into a “Matt Stafford” like quarterback, and this season could offer crucial hints as to whether he’ll realize that potential.

One game to watch

Miami’s Nov. 19 game against the Clemson Tigers has to be the one to circle. While Clemson fell off last year and lost multiple coaches over the offseason, they’ll remain a force in the ACC. Clemson still has plenty of talent on both sides of their roster and shouldn’t be taken lightly by anyone. Not only will The U need their offense firing on all cylinders to keep up with Clemson’s offense, but Van Dyke will likely be under quite a bit of pressure from Clemson’s talented defensive front.

This is also Miami’s second-to-last scheduled game, so it will give us a good idea of how far Van Dyke has progressed and if he’s on track to develop into the passer he could be.