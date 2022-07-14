Giants news, 7/14: DB Julian Love talks ‘transparency’ from new staff on GMFB

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

DB Julian Love joined NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” this week to talk about playing for Wink Martindale, who will serve as the 24-year-old’s third defensive coordinator since entering the league.

“I think the biggest adjustment is it’s pretty aggressive,” Love said about Martindale’s defense. “Like you said, it’s fun to be a DB in this system. We’ve enjoyed having him so far and getting to know him. We’re for sure going to get after it on D this year.”

BR writer Ian Wharton does not punish the Giants for their decision to draft RB Saquon Barkley at No. 2 since he was a star for two years (he is the only player left on the roster from that draft class). But Wharton asserts that the rest of this draft class was a mediocre group who underachieved after a coaching change, though. Grade: C-

CBSSports.com's Chris Trapasso on Jones: By now, I feel like I know what Jones will give the Giants and who he is as an NFL quarterback. He's more competent than many naysayers -- including myself -- believed he'd be when he entered the league. And the environment around him is better. The coaching will be the best he's had. He's also in a contract year. Jones will be a touch better. But not enough for the Giants to consider extending him while simultaneously passing on a young, super-talented passer in next year's draft.

Tight end Matt LaCosse announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday. LaCosse, 29, spent the past three seasons with the Patriots but played only one game last season. He was a Giant for three seasons after began his career in 2015 as an undrafted free agent with the team.

“Since I was a kid, I always dreamed of being a professional athlete,” LaCosse wrote in a long Instagram post. “It started off with me just wanting to be like my dad, and it turned into something I wanted to dedicate my life to. There were countless up and downs, but the people above were always there to help me. I truly got to live out my dream.”

Optimism has reigned before for Giants coaches. Can Brian Daboll break precedent and deliver what so many fans hope?

For the Giants, its WR Kadarius Toney. “This seems like an obvious answer on the surface,” writes Dan Duggan. “Toney had a monster two-game stretch early in his rookie season (16 catches for 267 yards) and is electric with the ball in his hands. If he stays healthy, his ceiling is extremely high. The problem is Toney totaled only 23 catches for 153 yards outside of that two-game explosion. A wide variety of injuries limited him to 10 games, and he has missed most of the spring due to knee surgery. So questions linger about Toney, but his upside makes him a strong breakout candidate.”

Fantasy football analysts Liz Loza and Dalton Del Don give their takes on Saquon Barkley for the 2022 draft season.

Around the league

Orlando Brown and the Chiefs are not expected to agree on a long-term extension before Friday’s deadline for franchise-tagged players, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday. Garafolo added that without a new deal, Brown is expected to sit out the start of camp and potentially all of it, with “even Week 1” in question. Veterans report to Chiefs camp on July 26.

Thanks to Terry McLaurin‘s absence and a cautious approach with Curtis Samuel, Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson got a lot of action during the team’s offseason program and the first-round pick made a strong impression on the guy throwing passes. Quarterback Carson Wentz said that Dotson “catches the football as natural as anybody I’ve been around” and that fits with pre-draft scouting reports that emphasized Dotson’s catch radius and hands as traits that will help him succeed in the NFL. Those skills and Dotson’s attitude make up for less than ideal height.

During his first press conference as a member of the Panthers, Mayfield was asked what number he was going to wear in Carolina since his favorite number was taken by punter Johnny Hekker. "I guess it's time to break the news," Mayfield said Tuesday. "I made a deal, did my own negotiating with Johnny." Mayfield didn't reveal how much he paid to get No. 6 from Hekker, but it's pretty clear the two worked out some sort of deal and that the deal definitely ended with Hekker's bank account coming out as the big winner.

In case you missed it

BBV mailbag

Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.

BBV podcast

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page.You can find all the shows on our Big Blue View Radio Hub Page.

You can also find the shows and subscribe on all your favorite podcast apps:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS

BBV social platforms

BBV on Twitter | BBV on Facebook | BBV on Instagram | BBV Radio (available on all of your favorite podcast platforms) | BBV on YouTube