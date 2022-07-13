GMFB breaks down what a successful ‘22 Giants’ season looks like

The 2022 season is right around the corner and there has been a lot of excitement and optimism around the media and from former players. Rachel Bonnetta of GMFB discussed all the changes around in New York, and what the keys to a successful season look like for the New York Giants.

Dangerous Danny Dimes

“They didn’t pick up your fifth-year option. Daniel Jones this is it, this is the moment that we’ve all been waiting for. I want to see a dangerous Danny Dimes this season.”

It makes sense that Daniel Jones is the first person talked about when it comes to the success of the New York Giants. The quarterback is the face of the franchise and the offense goes as the play of the signal caller. With the Giants addressing the offensive line and wide receiver room in free agency, Daniel Jones needs to show that he can improve his play to help elevate the Giants to a successful season.

Superstar Saquon

“He has the opportunity to take this team out of the hole that they have been in. He is a superstar.”

With the new coaching staff using Barkley in a multitude of ways, this season may be the best opportunity since his rookie year to make a massive impact. Playing out on his 5th-year option, this is Barkley’s best chance to still get a potential payday in free agency. Barkley is the most talented player on the Giant’s offense and him having a successful season will give the Giant’s a chance at a successful season.

Brian Daboll: King of New York

“Everyone is adopting him as like this king of New York. He has the opportunity to turn this team into something real special.”

There has been a lot of buzz surrounding Brian Daboll during this coaching cycle with the work he has done with Josh Allen in Buffalo. After a couple of seasons struggling offensively, there is hope that a more modern offense led by Brian Daboll will help highlight the talent on the roster. Getting the most out of a talented but underachieving group the last couple of seasons will allow the Giants to stay in most games.

With Jones and Barkley on the final year of their respective deals, this will be a pivotal year for the Giants. If we get dangerous Daniel Jones, superstar Saquon Barkley, and Brian Daboll looks like the coach most believe him to be, the Giants could be in line for an improved season in 2022 and give the Giants a lot of things to consider come next off-season.