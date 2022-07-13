Giants news, 7/13: Andrew Thomas ‘prepared to be ready’ for camp after ankle surgery

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Andrew Thomas ‘prepared to be ready’ for training camp

The Giants left tackle told the team’s official website that he is “moving a lot better” after ankle surgery and is “prepared to be ready” when training camp opens in less than two weeks.

“Rehab is coming along pretty well. I’m doing everything the trainers ask me to do,” Thomas said on the Giants Huddle podcast. “Definitely moving a lot better and I’m prepared to be ready for training camp. It’s definitely frustrating, but it’s part of the business, learning how to navigate being injured because you’re never going to feel 100 percent. But I felt like last year I started to make some strides. It’s a little frustrating sometimes when you can’t be on the field with your teammates.”

Similar to some of the other position groups on the roster, the Giants' offensive line underwent a significant transformation this year. Veterans Mark Glowinski and Jon Feliciano were added during free agency and are likely to start at right guard and center, respectively. The following month, the Giants used the No. 7 overall pick in the draft on tackle Evan Neal, who will slot in at right tackle. Although it appears as if a competition will take place during training camp to see who starts at left guard, the left tackle position is already accounted for with Andrew Thomas.

The Giants starting left tackle Andrew Thomas was a second team selection, behind Los Angeles Charger Rashawn Slater.

The bleachers are back at the practice fields at 1925 Giants Drive for open practices this year

View from my office window. Looks like this training camp thing is going to happen. See you there! #TogetherBlue pic.twitter.com/1rxEaA9Vrv — Pete Guelli (@PeteGuelli) July 12, 2022

The Giants triumvirate of Saquon Barkley, Matt Breida and Gary Brightwell landed in Tier 6. This tier is categorized as the group with the most question marks heading into the season—teams having the potential to boom, but could flounder into remaining in the basement of the RB tiers. With a lot of new additions in this section, questions will be answered sooner rather than later as the season gets underway. Of note, the three other teams in this tier are the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

If Big Blue is going to stun prognosticators, Saquon Barkley will be at the forefront of that effort. Since his dynamic rookie season (NFL-best 2,028 scrimmage yards), the running back has missed 21 games and never looked fully back from his ACL tear last season.

"But if he can return to form in 2022, Barkley is a dual-threat weapon who can control games and be the ideal security blanket for Daniel Jones. "We haven't seen the real Saquon in years — the man with the Barry Sanders-type moves in the open field who can burn past DBs. In what amounts to a make-or-break campaign, here's betting Barkley can get back on track," writes Kevin Patra.

Giants GM Joe Schoen and HC Brian Daboll will work in tandem to rescue the Giants — and that gives them a ton of “juice” in New Jersey sports.

“For now and the foreseeable future, it will be difficult to mention one of the two men entrusted to finally make the Giants a respectable NFL franchise again without also bringing up the other,” wrote NJ.com’s Steve Politi.

Around the league

“I’m not going to sit here and be a robot and tell you that’s not one I’ve marked on the calendar already,” Mayfield said. “One, that’s not who I am. To me, it’s about winning games. Whoever we have marked on the schedule, I’m going to try to win. Obviously, this one has a little more history and personal meaning, but for me, it’s about winning and setting the tone for the rest of the year, and however I can help this team do that, I’m going to do.”

After years of attempting to trade former first-round draft pick N'Keal Harry, the Patriots have finally pulled the trigger, on Tuesday dealing the veteran wide receiver to the Bears. The earliest-drafted receiver of Bill Belichick's career, Harry goes to Chicago in exchange for a 2024 seventh-round pick.

Now that the dust has settled and the sun has begun to peek over the horizon on a new era under coach Doug Pederson, Lawrence sees a brighter future ahead for both himself and the Jaguars.

"I think this season is going to be a lot different just because we have from myself better leadership, but also around the team," Lawrence said during an appearance on FS1's The Herd. "So I think it's going to be a much different year."

The league reiterated last week it will push to have 5-on-5 flag football played at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. While the IOC controls which sports are contested, host nations typically have some sway when it comes to finalizing the lineup. Could 51-year-old Tom Brady win gold?

The Houston Texans debut a new helmet color for their Color Rush uniforms

