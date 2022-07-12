Giants news, 7/12: Daniel Bellinger signs rookie contract

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Bellinger became the ninth player of this year’s 11-man draft class to sign, leaving just wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson of Kentucky (second round) and safety Dane Belton of Iowa (fourth round) as the remaining unsigned members.

The Giants are planning to hold a joint practice with the Jets during training camp in late August, two individuals with knowledge of the situation confirmed to The Record's Art Stapleton. The details are still being finalized and nothing is official, one individual said, but the practice is "likely" to happen, and the expectation is that it will be at the Giants' training facility, the Quest Diagnostics Training Center, in the shadow of MetLife Stadium.

It’s never too late in the offseason for an NFL team to improve its roster. While the free-agent market may not be loaded with big names in July, some quality players typically remain unsigned. Fitting the Giants needs include TE Jared Cook, S Tashaun Gipson and CB Joe Haden.

Elevated to the number one option now is Adoree’ Jackson, who had a strong season playing alongside Bradberry last year for the Giants. Across from him on the outside is projected to be Jarren Williams, who has recorded more than 20 coverage snaps in just two career games. The University of Albany product is unproven in the NFL thus far, playing in coverage in only five total games. In the slot is expected to be Maurice Canady, but he has played in coverage for just six games since Week 17 of the 2019 season.

The Giants.com crew looks at four players, two on each side of the ball, that could potentially play a major role for Big Blue in 2022: offensive linemen Mark Glowinski and Jon Feliciano along with former Baltimore Ravens Jihad Ward and Justin Ellis.

From QB Daniel Jones to OL Josh Rivas, The Athletic’s Dan Duggan writes about each player on the offensive side of the ball.

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis isn’t your average football player — both on and off the field. He’ll now look to build on his impressive 2021 season ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Steelers will be getting a whole lot of money for nothing. After averaging $2.85 million per year for 20 years to call their home stadium “Heinz Field,” the Steelers will apparently quadruple (and maybe quintuple) their annual rate by selling the rights to Acrisure. Acrisure will reportedly pay more than $10 million per year for the privilege of having its name mentioned in connection with games played in Pittsburgh’s premiere football stadium.

"A highly respected public servant, accomplished academic and corporate leader, Secretary Rice is well known as a passionate and knowledgeable football fan who has worked to make the sport stronger and better," new Broncos owner Rob Walton wrote in a statement. "She is the daughter of a football coach and served on the inaugural College Football Playoff Committee. She moved to Denver with her family when she was 12 years old and went on to attend the University of Denver...Her unique experience and extraordinary judgment will be a great benefit to the group and the Broncos organization."

The expectation within the NFL continues to be that Jimmy Garoppolo is traded by the end of the month, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, who talked with Garoppolo’s agent, Don Yee, regarding the quarterback's status, shoulder rehab and recent trade rumors. "He's progressing well and on schedule," Yee responded. "We're optimistic about the upcoming season. Over the weekend, a report came out that asserted that I had spoken to a media member about his future, but the report was false."

So… some personal news: This is my last week at ESPN. pic.twitter.com/cDcVgN2BSc — Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) July 11, 2022

Peter King turned over his Football Morning in America column to his readers this week, resulting in 766 e-mailed ideas for how to improve the NFL. Among the ideas are no kicking in overtime, relegation, end night games at a decent hour, and moving the Super Bowl to Saturday night.

