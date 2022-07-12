Around SB Nation: What other NFL blogs are discussing

Every week we take a look around the NFL at each team. We pull the biggest and most discussed headlines from each of our 32 NFL websites. We’ll also provide the author’s sub-heading or a sentence from the article that describes the piece.
Here’s all the biggest NFL headlines from this week:
NFC NORTH
Former Packer David Moore arrested for drug and weapon charges in Texas
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Moore was the team’s return man for a stretch in the 2021 season.
Roster preview: Could this truly be Jared Goff’s best career year?
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Can Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff revive his career and take advantage of a good situation?
Who will Justin Fields be throwing to in 2022?
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
With training camp nearly here, hopefully we get a glimpse at how Justin Fields will be distributing his targets this season.
CBS Sports names 1998 Vikings best team in franchise history
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Do you agree?
NFC SOUTH
Career retrospective on Sean Payton’s legacy as a success or failure
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Recent fan discussions have been made around Sean Payton’s success or failures but what do the numbers say?
The Falcons aren’t a great team yet, but do they have the worst roster in the NFL?
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
CBS Sports thinks so, but we don’t.
The Panthers have traded for Baker Mayfield
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
The Browns will be eating a significant portion of Mayfield’s contract while only receiving a conditional fifth round pick in return.
Mike Evans on potentially being a Hall of Famer: ‘I think about it’
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
The veteran receiver gets candid about Canton.
NFC WEST
Gold Standard: What happens next with Jimmy Garoppolo?
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
On today’s Gold Standard podcast, Levin Black and I discussed what happens next and whether the team botched the Garoppolo exit strategy.
Kollmann on QBs
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Yesterday, in our discussion of the 2023 QB draft class, UACardinalsFan reminded us of Brett Kollmann’s excellent video of “Why Only 30% of 1st Round QBs Succeed.”
No, the Seahawks aren’t trading for Gardner Minshew
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
As the Seattle Seahawks get set to open training camp without nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson for the first time since 2011, plenty of questions remain surrounding the roster, including the quarterback position.
Jalen Ramsey will note your disrespect
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Ramsey went on another tweet storm on Friday, building his bulletin board of one minor anonymous criticism
AFC EAST
Continuity could help Jaelan Phillips make strides this season
Miami Dolphins (via The Phinsider)
I wouldn’t expect a sophomore-slump from this former first-round pick.
Patriots roster breakdown: Cameron McGrone looks like one of New England’s top-four linebackers
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
With the offseason workout program in the rear-view mirror and training camp set to kick off later this month, the New England Patriots are fully “on to 2022.”
Will the Jets use many three-safety sets in 2022?
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Despite signing Jordan Whitehead in the offseason, the safety position isn’t seen as one of the Jets’ strengths. There is, however, some optimism that at least one of their youngsters will step up and earn a starting role alongside him.
Bills training camp preview, 2022: Running backs
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Is Devin Singletary the guy moving forward, or what’s the split going to look like?
AFC NORTH
Ravens re-sign OLB Justin Houston to 1-year deal
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Baltimore addresses one of their biggest remaining needs by bringing back the four-time Pro Bowler.
Steelers named 1 of the 5 most improved teams in the NFL
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
According to one analyst, the Steelers are one of the most improved teams in the league.
Jessie Bates and Bengals unlikely to reach deal; expected to be absent from training camp, per report
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
It seems like the Bengals and Jessie Bates won’t be getting a long term contract finished.
Browns are trading Baker Mayfield to Carolina Panthers
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Cleveland sends Mayfield to the Panthers for a conditional draft pick, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
AFC SOUTH
Could the Last Holdout of the Bill O’Brien Era Soon Be Gone?
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
While Easterby could just be getting the 4-5 year itch, there are appearances that his overt power within the organization is waning.
Titans General Manager Jon Robinson Belittles Analytics
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
It’s no secret the Tennessee Titans aren’t big believers in the use of analytics in professional football. Whereas other teams such as the Baltimore Ravens lean heavily on analytics, the Titans have preferred an old school approach under general manager Jon Robinson and head coach Mike Vrabel.
Do the Jaguars have a first-time Pro Bowl candidate?
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
What is a “breakout candidate” in today’s NFL? Is it a player who finally cements himself as a starter after serving as a backup with rotational snaps? Is it a player who finally reaches a certain statistical milestone that we’ve long held as standards for the position—like 1,000 yards for a running back or wide receiver, or 4,000 yards from a quarterback?
ESPN Ranks Colts’ Darius Leonard as NFL’s Best Inside Linebacker for 2022
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard, viewed by many as one of the best players at his respective position, was named the NFL’s top-ranked inside linebacker by ESPN ahead of the 2022 season.
AFC WEST
Football Outsiders names two boom or bust candidates that will make or break the Broncos season
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
One player from each side of the ball will impact the Denver Broncos the most in 2022 according to Football Outsiders.
Justin Herbert tops all quarterbacks in odds to lead NFL in passing yards
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Is another 5,000-yard season in the cards for the third-year passer?
Arms Race: Ranking the AFC West Quarterbacks
Oakland Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes sits on top, but where does Raiders’ Derek Carr land?
Arrowheadlines: Time running out for Chiefs and Orlando Brown Jr. to come to terms
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
On the tag, Brown would be due $16.6 million in 2022, but the Chiefs left tackle wants to be paid among the top in his position, which is in the neighborhood of $22-$23 million per season.
