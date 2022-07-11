Giants and Jets joint practice date set

It was previously reported that the New York Giants and New York Jets could potentially host a joint practice together. According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, that practice will be Thursday, Aug. 25 at the Giants’ practice facility.

This will be a buildup before their preseason matchup on Aug. 28, Which will be the final preseason game leading up to the regular-season opener. This is the first joint practice between the two teams since the infamous brawl during the 2005 joint practice sessions. Both teams will hope this one goes smoother and that they can make it out with no injuries or punches thrown.

This gives us more clarity for the buildup to the 2022 season. The following is a list of all of the public training camp dates where fans are permitted to attend.

Giants 2022 Training Camp Schedule:

Wednesday, July 27: 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Thursday, July 28: 10 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.

Friday, July 29: 10 a.m. - Noon

Saturday, July 30: 10 a.m. - Noon

Monday, August 1: 10 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.

Tuesday, August 2: 10 a.m. – Noon p.m.

Wednesday, August 3: 10 a.m. – Noon

Friday, August 5: 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. – Giants Fan Fest & Scrimmage Presented by Wendy’s (MetLife Stadium)

Sunday, August 7: 10 a.m. – Noon

Monday, August 8: 10 a.m. – Noon

Tuesday, August 9: 10 a.m. – Noon

Sunday, August 14: 10 a.m. – Noon (End of public training camp practices)

These will be the first training camp open to the public since 2019 due to the Coronavirus pandemic.