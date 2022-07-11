Giants news, 7/11: Tight ends see opportunities in Giants offense

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Jordan Akins and Ricky Seals-Jones arrived as free agents while Daniel Bellinger was drafted in the fourth round, but the players don’t think that the lack of fanfare means they won’t be productive this year. Seals-Jones noted head coach Brian Daboll’s work with Dawson Knox in Buffalo and that offensive coordinator Mike Kafka was in Kansas City with Travis Kelce before asking “why not here” when it comes to these tight ends. Akins has a similar view.

“I kind of followed these guys in previous years when I was in Houston. I loved the way they used their tight ends,” said Akins. “Down the field, not just in the flat. They put them in successful places and they give them a lot of opportunities to make plays. That’s what I’m here for, just the opportunity to make plays. I’m looking forward to it and I can’t wait to suit up.”

PFF cites the Giants decision to decline QB Daniel Jones fifth-year option. Look no further than the situation the Carolina Panthers inherited with quarterback Sam Darnold, and you’ll see why the Giants were smart to remain patient with Jones.

"We’re not suggesting the Giants should 100% close the door on the 2019 No. 6 overall pick returning to the team in 2023, but new general manager Joe Schoen made the right decision to take the gamble and pass on Jones’ $22.384 million 2023 fifth-year option," wrote Brad Spielberger.

Big Blue are banking on their two top picks to complete the foundations of their lines on both sides of the lines. Outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux, will look to make the immediate impact expected of fifth overall picks playing opposite second year pro Azeez Ojulari, who last year set the franchise rookie sack record. On the offensive side, Evan Neal also completed a set of bookends, playing right tackle this spring while Andrew Thomas, the fourth pick in the 2020 draft, returned as the incumbent on the left side.

The Giants decided to keep Blake Martinez this offseason, rather than cutting him to free up salary cap space. And since they had to cut No. 1 cornerback James Bradberry for that very reason, the decision to retain Martinez — if he can return to form, in a contract year — could pay big dividends for new coordinator Wink Martindale’s defense.

Giants Safety Xavier McKinney recently worked out with former teammate Logan Ryan

The bridge between the Browns and Baker Mayfield became hopelessly obliterated when someone from the team told Chris Mortensen of ESPN that the team wanted an adult in the room at the position. It’s no surprise that, with Mayfield now the Panthers’ problem, some more leaks are coming from Cleveland. The Mort Report comes after Jason Lloyd of TheAthletic.com recently wrote that the Browns “widely viewed [Mayfield] as childish and immature....His behavior annoyed teammates and divided the locker room. He was often difficult to coach.”

“I don’t know why people are blowing it up. I just saw Bleacher Report post it. They just take anything that’s posted on social media and just blow it up, and try to think for you. I don’t take it too seriously,” Jackson stated during Saturday's fourth annual Funday with LJ event. “They’re making it seem like I’m talking to the Ravens when I’m not. Our contract discussion is going on already. But it ain’t about that though. I’m not putting my business life on social media. I won’t ever do that. I won’t put my personal life on social media. I’ll show stuff, but I won’t throw subliminal [messages] out. That’s not me.”

Despite having won a Super Bowl last season with the Rams, Matthew Stafford says he's even more comfortable with the offense now after getting a year under his belt. "At this point in the year last season, I think to myself what I knew about this team and this offense, and it's just so small in comparison to what I know and understand now," Stafford said. "So that gives me great comfort in the fact that we can go above and beyond what we did last year."

