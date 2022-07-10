UDFA guard Josh Rivas hoping to stick with Giants

The makeover of the New York Giants’ offensive line has gotten a lot of attention this offseason. Undrafted free agent guard Josh Rivas has not. Can Rivas earn a spot with the Giants this summer?

Let’s talk about that as we roll through our player-by-player profiles of the Giants’ 90-man roster.

By the numbers

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 330

Age: 23

Position: Guard

Experience: Rookie

Contract: Three-year, $2.562 million UDFA deal | 2022 cap hit: $705,833

Career to date

Rivas played in 46 games over four seasons at Kansas State, with 23 starts. Rivas was a mainstay at left guard for the Jayhawks his final two seasons.

Here is a scouting report from NFL Draft Buzz:

Strengths Attacks his man, playing with a wide base and the lateral agility to mirror, sustain and shuffle to help inside. Has the size, strength and quick feet to be effective as a position run-blocker. Tall, long, athletic pass protector. Generally gets out of three-point stance with good knee bend and a wide base. Strong upper body, arms and hands. Coordinated feet with the flexibility for offensive tackle. Hard worker. Best on the outside because of his height and athleticism, but is capable of blocking on the move. Lone concern is handling the super-quick NFL edge rusher. Foot speed and quickness are very good, but not elite. Weaknesses Heavy footed and lacks elite lateral ability - will struggle with speed rushers and footwork is a work in progress. Bends too much at the waist and overextends himself - often caught lunging and leaning. Struggles to be consistent blocking in motion and doesn’t have the natural foot quickness to cover a lot of ground. Flashes the ability to move his man with his hands, but is not yet consistent in this area. Attacks when necessary, though he won’t consistently dominate and can lose balance overextending. Stops his feet after initial contact, relying on length but allowing defender to get the corner or spin inside.

Josh Rivas introducing himself to Gavin Potter pic.twitter.com/l9PsUcWOgp — KSU_90 (@90_ksu) November 7, 2021

2022 outlook

Rivas is a mountain of a man with a mountain to climb to stick around. It seems highly unlikely he could make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason. Perhaps, though, he can show enough to earn a spot on the practice squad.