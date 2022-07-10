Giants’ WR Austin Proehl still trying to find an NFL home

Austin Proehl has been looking ... and looking ... and looking some more for an opportunity to show he can contribute to an NFL team as a wide receiver. Will he find it with the New York Giants?

Let’s discuss Proehl’s chances as we continue our player-by-player profiles of the Giants’ 90-man roster.

By the numbers

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 175

Age: 26

Position: Wide receiver

Experience: 4

Contract: One-year, $705,000 | 2022 cap hit: $705,000

Career to date

Proehl was a seventh-round pick by the Buffalo Bills in 2018. He has been with the Bills twice, the Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Chargers without ever appearing in an NFL game.

That’s a far cry from the 16-year, 669-reception NFL career enjoyed from 1990-2006 by his father, Ricky Proehl.

2022 outlook

Despite his lack of regular season, there is something about Proehl that GM Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll must like. The Bills drafted Proehl, then brought him back to their practice squad after the Chargers let him go in the middle of the 2021 season. Now, they have brought him to the Giants.

Proehl has a steep mountain to climb to make the 53-man roster. Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney, Wan’Dale Robinson, Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton, Richie James, C.J. Board, Collin Johnson and perhaps even Robert Foster and David Sills would clearly seem to be ahead of Proehl on a theoretical Giants’ depth chart.

Perhaps the 26-year-old Proehl can earn a spot on yet another practice squad.