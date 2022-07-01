Giants news, 7/1: Former Giant Raymond says ‘great instincts’ will help Flott’s NFL transition

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Former Giants cornerback Corey Raymond joined the Giants Huddle podcast to discuss coaching Cor'Dale Flott.

"Him being a smart player allowed him to do different things," said Raymond, who was hired as Florida's assistant head coach/cornerbacks this off-season after a decade with LSU, his alma mater. "He picks up defenses well. He understands a lot of different things that are happening out there. He has great instincts. He has an understanding of the game. He has all those attributes that are going to help him."

PFF's ranks the biggest strength for the Giants as their defensive lines, the once-deep veteran secondary that has thinned considerably over the past year as their biggest weakness and wide receiver Kadarius Toney as the team's X-factor.

Allen is the favorite at 7 to 1, according to BetMGM. After leading the Bengals to the Super Bowl, Joe Burrow (12-1) could be poised for an MVP run. Or maybe Matt Ryan rediscovers his 2016 form. Giants running back Saquon Barkley is spotlighted, with odds of 250-1.

"If you squint really, really hard, you could make a case for Saquon Barkley at those huge odds. He is a highlight machine who is finally healthy, in great shape and plays in a huge media market that will crown him over Daniel Jones if the Giants win," writes Vic Tafur.

The Giants have had a revolving door along their interior offensive line the past several years, and they went out and got a known commodity in G Mark Glowinski to line up next to first-round rookie Evan Neal at right tackle. During Glowinski’s four years with the Indianapolis Colts, he earned grades above 60.0 in each season, with 64.0-plus run-blocking grades to boot. He provides a solid veteran presence on a young offensive line, much like he did with the Colts’ young and talented group over the past few seasons.

Kenny Golladay was one of the most sought after free agents in 2021, and it was Big Blue who successfully wooed him to their team, but they didn't get anything close to what they're paying for in his first campaign in New York. Inconsistency has been one of the biggest clouds surrounding Golladay over the course of his NFL career, having two 1,000-yard seasons on his resume but also [now] three that didn't come close.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll was ranked No. 22 overall and the second for rookies head coaches. Cody Benjamin wrote:

"Until settling in as QB Josh Allen's top tutor in Buffalo, Daboll never lasted more than two seasons as an offensive coordinator, anywhere. But you can't overlook the way he helped tailor the Bills' attack to Allen's dual-threat strengths, and his history with Alabama and the Patriots at least hints at head-coaching-level resolve. Now, how quickly can he find or groom star power at QB in New York, where the lineup is closer to rebuilding than contending?"

Around the league

As Deshaun Watson‘s disciplinary hearing with the NFL moved into its third day on Thursday, the ongoing process leaves the Browns unsure about who will be available to play quarterback for them during the 2022 season.

“Yeah, it’s definitely stressful for them,” Hunt said. “It’s tough because they’re trying to figure out what pieces they’ve got for the season and what plays they want to put it. You know, there’s different plays for Deshaun and Jacoby, different playbook, different things we can do at quarterback.”

"Every detail matters with (Wilson)," said Jeudy. "You learn a lot, just how hard he works and how focused he is when he's on the field and on the board. You realize how locked in he his. I've learned a lot. He's a great quarterback. I am excited to play with him. I mean it's going to be very exciting. I feel like we are going to be a very explosive team. I feel like we've got all the pieces we needed, so we've just gotta put it together. And I am excited that is going to happen."

Bengals reserve RB Trayveon Williams will serve as an adjunct professor at Texas A&M's law school and will co-teach a class on NIL, college athletics and athlete advocacy alongside sports attorney Alex Sinatra.

