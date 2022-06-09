Giants news, 6/9: A lighter practice at Day 2 of mini-camp

Good morning, New York Giants fans!
Giants mandatory mini-camp, Day 2: Saquon Barkley, Richie James, no helmets, more takeaways | Big Blue View
Giants go through a light workout on second day of mini-camp. Among the topics are head Coach Brian Daboll talked about RB Saquon Barkley being a “unique” football player and Richie James is the player most benefitting from Kadarius Toney, Sterling Shepard and Kenny Golladay not practicing. The final day mini-camp will be Thursday.
Saquon Barkley: Chance to make NY Giants’ decision on future difficult | The Record
Art Stapleton notes that while Saquon Barkley has been the best player on the practice field this spring, does a new front office that did not draft the Penn State grad want to commit that type of money to the running back position?
Easygoing Brian Daboll a 180-degree change from previous Giants regime, but winning still matters most | SNY.tv
From talking to his teammates who played (for Joe Judge), Feliciano knows that’s a “big change” from how things were around the Giants the last two years. Several players have already talked publicly about the more relaxed and enjoyable atmosphere around the team facility. There was a feeling in the organization under Judge, especially last season, that everyone was wound too tightly, fearing the head coach’s ever-present wrath.
New York Giants 2022 Training Camp Roster Preview: LB Cam Brown | Sports Illustrated New York Giants
With the addition of so many new linebackers, is Joe Judge favorite Cam Brown facing an uphill battle to hang around?
Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux among Top 10 NFL jerseys in U.K. | WFAN.com
Thibodeaux’s No. 5 Big Blue jersey was No. 9 on a list of the Top 10 selling NFL jerseys in the UK last week, joining seven quarterbacks and top wideouts Davante Adams and Cooper Kupp.
NFL draft 2023 - Projected order for top 10 picks, including where Jets, Bears, Steelers, others could land | ESPN
The Giants are 10th (the team they are going to scrimmage this summer is projected to have the worst record) with a 38 percent chance to be at the bottom and a 3 percent to have the top pick next spring. ESPN’s FPI believes this is a team that will be below average (23rd on offense, 27th on defense) on both sides of the ball.
Assessing the Best Fits for Odell Beckham Jr. -|The 33rd Team
No, it's not a reunion with the team that drafted him. Among the teams that should be looking to sign OBJ include Green Bay, Baltimore, New England, and the defending Super Bowl champions, the LA Rams
Who could be this year’s Cincinnati Bengals? Current, former NFL executives weigh in | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF
The Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins are contenders to shock the league in 2022, just as the Cincinnati Bengals did in 2021 in going from worst to playing in the last game of the year.
The Denver Broncos have been sold to group led by Rob Walton | Mile High Report
You never say never, but both John Mara and Steve Tisch had to think what could one of the tentpole franchises in the NFL sell for this morning. Big Blue View readers, leave the number you think the owners could get in our comments section
