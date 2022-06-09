Giants news, 6/9: A lighter practice at Day 2 of mini-camp

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Giants go through a light workout on second day of mini-camp. Among the topics are head Coach Brian Daboll talked about RB Saquon Barkley being a “unique” football player and Richie James is the player most benefitting from Kadarius Toney, Sterling Shepard and Kenny Golladay not practicing. The final day mini-camp will be Thursday.

Art Stapleton notes that while Saquon Barkley has been the best player on the practice field this spring, does a new front office that did not draft the Penn State grad want to commit that type of money to the running back position?

From talking to his teammates who played (for Joe Judge), Feliciano knows that’s a “big change” from how things were around the Giants the last two years. Several players have already talked publicly about the more relaxed and enjoyable atmosphere around the team facility. There was a feeling in the organization under Judge, especially last season, that everyone was wound too tightly, fearing the head coach’s ever-present wrath.

With the addition of so many new linebackers, is Joe Judge favorite Cam Brown facing an uphill battle to hang around?

Thibodeaux’s No. 5 Big Blue jersey was No. 9 on a list of the Top 10 selling NFL jerseys in the UK last week, joining seven quarterbacks and top wideouts Davante Adams and Cooper Kupp.

The Giants are 10th (the team they are going to scrimmage this summer is projected to have the worst record) with a 38 percent chance to be at the bottom and a 3 percent to have the top pick next spring. ESPN’s FPI believes this is a team that will be below average (23rd on offense, 27th on defense) on both sides of the ball.

No, it's not a reunion with the team that drafted him. Among the teams that should be looking to sign OBJ include Green Bay, Baltimore, New England, and the defending Super Bowl champions, the LA Rams

The Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins are contenders to shock the league in 2022, just as the Cincinnati Bengals did in 2021 in going from worst to playing in the last game of the year.

You never say never, but both John Mara and Steve Tisch had to think what could one of the tentpole franchises in the NFL sell for this morning. Big Blue View readers, leave the number you think the owners could get in our comments section

