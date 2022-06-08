Giants news, 6/8: First day of mini-camp in the books

Good morning, New York Giants football fans!

Among the happenings at 1925 Giants Drive, head coach Brian Daboll confirmed that the Giants will host a joint practice with the New York Jets this summer, the defense winning the day in practice and at least 16 players had on red jerseys limiting them in practice. Day 2 of mini-camp will be Wednesday and Big Blue View’s Ed Valentine will once again be on hand so look for coverage at BBV, on our Twitter page, YouTube channel and on our podcasts.

No surprise here, but it is the Giants starting quarterback going into his fourth year

The obvious pick to point out is (Daniel) Jones. For essentially his whole career, the Giants have been trying to determine whether Jones can be their next franchise quarterback. Despite three straight losing seasons to begin his career and some troubling play, there have been enough flashes of talent and confounding variables to still be uncertain. That’s why New York has done everything it can over the last few years to be sure Jones doesn’t have excuses for failure in 2022. He’ll have a much better offensive line in front of him, a stronger receiving corps, an offensive-minded head coach who previously worked with Josh Allen in Buffalo, and an offensive coordinator specializing in the passing game and working with Mahomes in Kansas City. As an even further incentive, Jones will be playing on the last year of his rookie contract after the Giants didn’t exercise his fifth-year option. Either he puts it all together this season and earns a contract extension or he doesn’t and will have to look to extend his career elsewhere. The 2022 season is definitely a make-or-break one for Jones. Though even if he struggles and doesn’t get an extension, he could quickly find a home as a backup for another franchise before getting another starting job somewhere else à la Mitchell Trubisky.

Quarterback Tyrod Taylor and running back Matt Breida are two of the New York Giants’ most important backups heading into the season.

WR Kadarius Toney showing the love on Twitter for his head coach

The man is a real comedian https://t.co/6VJf3oy1GP — Kadarius Toney (@0fficialC2N) June 7, 2022

Long-time NFL OL Coach Mike Solari placed the Giants in the next to last tier along with the Texans and Titans, as the teams with “major issues on their interior OL. All of these groups have talent at the OT position and should feel quite comfortable with at least two of their starters being reliable, though each have true worries elsewhere. They could all use an upgrade on the interior and may see their QB face serious pressure from the inside in 2022.” Five teams were rated lower: Pittsburgh, Atlanta, Chicago, Las Vegas and Seattle

