Around SB Nation: What other NFL blogs are discussing

NFC NORTH

Lazard has yet to sign the one-year deal that came with Green Bay placing a second-round tender on him this offseason.

The former Lions head coach has quickly risen the ranks in New England and looks to be the favorite to call offensive plays for the Patriots this year.

The contract could be worth up to $10 million with incentives, but a chance to get a Super Bowl ring with one of the best teams in the NFC is likely incentive enough for the 32-year old, former Chicago Bears’ Pro Bowl defensive lineman.

Not really all THAT surprising

NFC SOUTH

The Saints perform best when viewed as an underdog.

There’s still time for a signing to shake things up, but that may not happen until the Falcons get a longer look at their second year guard.

Tepper’s real estate company — created specifically for the Rock Hill project — has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The Bucs defensive line got a huge boost today

NFC WEST

PFF’s Anthony Treash ranks Kittle in the top-tier of the NFL’s tight ends, but doesn’t give him the top spot.

The NFL season is still months away, but this RotB writer is having a hard time seeing a return to the playoffs after a lackluster at best offseason.

Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)

The Seattle Seahawks didn’t trade Russell Wilson in a contract year, but he and his ever-engaged agent have already ruffled some financial feathers this spring.

Has football changed too much to even allow a “Faulk” to happen again?

AFC EAST

Noted Tua Tagovailoa detractor, Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, went on the Rich Eisen Show today and was asked a question by the host for a segment entitled “What’s More Likely.”

The veteran linebacker is apparently still undecided about his future.

The Jets have announced three former players will be inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor in 2022. They are former left tackle D’Brickashaw Ferguson, former center Nick Mangold, and former cornerback Darrelle Revis.

Is a one-day contract in the offing?

AFC NORTH

The former third-round pick is heading into the final year of his rookie contract with a lot to prove.

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback competition is cool and calm right now, but will be ramping up soon enough.

What could’ve been...

It is now known that 18 of the 22 original accusers accepted Watson’s settlement offer. Four of the plaintiffs passed on the offering.

AFC SOUTH

Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)

It’s been a crazy offseason for Deshaun Watson, the Cleveland Browns, and the Houston Texans.

Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)

On the second day of Tennessee’s organized team activities (OTAs), Burks once again exited and returned to practice on multiple occasions.

Beathard is the second player to be injured during today’s practice

As Michael Pittman Jr. heads into his third season with the Indianapolis Colts, he’s looking to take that next step in becoming the team’s true No. 1 wide receiver.

AFC WEST

There is no winning bid just yet, but all signs are pointing towards Walmart’s Rob Walton as the Denver Broncos next owner.

Rookie All-Pro Rashawn Slater was also named to the list of top young talents.

The battle to play opposite Davante Adams

Chiefs headlines for Tuesday, June 7