Around SB Nation: What other NFL blogs are discussing

Every week we take a look around the NFL at each team. We pull the biggest and most discussed headlines from each of our 32 NFL websites. We’ll also provide the author’s sub-heading or a sentence from the article that describes the piece.
Here’s all the biggest NFL headlines from this week:
NFC NORTH
Packers WR Allen Lazard does not report to minicamp as contract dispute continues
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Lazard has yet to sign the one-year deal that came with Green Bay placing a second-round tender on him this offseason.
Matt Patricia ‘early favorite’ to call plays for Patriots’ ... offense
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
The former Lions head coach has quickly risen the ranks in New England and looks to be the favorite to call offensive plays for the Patriots this year.
Akiem Hicks signs with the Buccaneers
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
The contract could be worth up to $10 million with incentives, but a chance to get a Super Bowl ring with one of the best teams in the NFC is likely incentive enough for the 32-year old, former Chicago Bears’ Pro Bowl defensive lineman.
Kirk Cousins appears twice on list of best QBs for each type of throw
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Not really all THAT surprising
NFC SOUTH
Saints viewed as a fringe contender at best in 2022
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
The Saints perform best when viewed as an underdog.
Jalen Mayfield still first in line at left guard in a crucial second season
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
There’s still time for a signing to shake things up, but that may not happen until the Falcons get a longer look at their second year guard.
David Tepper’s real estate company files for bankruptcy, ending team’s Rock Hill project
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Tepper’s real estate company — created specifically for the Rock Hill project — has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
Report: Buccaneers sign Defensive Lineman Akiem Hicks to a 1 year contract
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
The Bucs defensive line got a huge boost today
NFC WEST
PFF ranks George Kittle the second-best tight end in NFL
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
PFF’s Anthony Treash ranks Kittle in the top-tier of the NFL’s tight ends, but doesn’t give him the top spot.
It’s only June, but the Cardinals don’t seem like a playoff team
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
The NFL season is still months away, but this RotB writer is having a hard time seeing a return to the playoffs after a lackluster at best offseason.
Russell Wilson wants to be paid and the Denver fanbase was unprepared
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
The Seattle Seahawks didn’t trade Russell Wilson in a contract year, but he and his ever-engaged agent have already ruffled some financial feathers this spring.
Will the NFL ever have a running back like Marshall Faulk again?
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Has football changed too much to even allow a “Faulk” to happen again?
AFC EAST
Lamar Jackson to the Miami Dolphins? Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk thinks it’s a possibility.
Miami Dolphins (via The Phinsider)
Noted Tua Tagovailoa detractor, Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, went on the Rich Eisen Show today and was asked a question by the host for a segment entitled “What’s More Likely.”
Report: Patriots seemingly would welcome Dont’a Hightower ‘back with open arms’
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
The veteran linebacker is apparently still undecided about his future.
D’Brickashaw Ferguson, Nick Mangold, and Darrelle Revis to Be Inducted into New York Jets Ring of Honor
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
The Jets have announced three former players will be inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor in 2022. They are former left tackle D’Brickashaw Ferguson, former center Nick Mangold, and former cornerback Darrelle Revis.
Buffalo GM says he’s spoken to Ryan Fitzpatrick about retiring as a member of the Bills
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Is a one-day contract in the offing?
AFC NORTH
Could Jaylon Ferguson be the Ravens’ next late bloomer at outside linebacker?
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
The former third-round pick is heading into the final year of his rookie contract with a lot to prove.
The Steelers quarterback competition is calm, for now
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback competition is cool and calm right now, but will be ramping up soon enough.
Peter King thinks Ryan Jensen was coming to Cincinnati, but then Tom Brady happened
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
What could’ve been...
Latest spin: Deshaun Watson offered payouts to settle the original 22 lawsuits
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
It is now known that 18 of the 22 original accusers accepted Watson’s settlement offer. Four of the plaintiffs passed on the offering.
AFC SOUTH
Deshaun Watson in More Hot Water
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
It’s been a crazy offseason for Deshaun Watson, the Cleveland Browns, and the Houston Texans.
The nature of Treylon Burks’ early practice absences revealed
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
On the second day of Tennessee’s organized team activities (OTAs), Burks once again exited and returned to practice on multiple occasions.
Jaguars QB CJ Beathard carted off during practice
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Beathard is the second player to be injured during today’s practice
Colts’ WR Michael Pittman Jr. Wants To Become ‘That Definite No. 1 Receiver Everybody Talks About’
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
As Michael Pittman Jr. heads into his third season with the Indianapolis Colts, he’s looking to take that next step in becoming the team’s true No. 1 wide receiver.
AFC WEST
Broncos bidding war nears conclusion as Rob Walton reportedly favored
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
There is no winning bid just yet, but all signs are pointing towards Walmart’s Rob Walton as the Denver Broncos next owner.
Justin Herbert named top player in the NFL age 25 or younger
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Rookie All-Pro Rashawn Slater was also named to the list of top young talents.
Raiders Minicamp: It is open season for the third WR spot
Oakland Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
The battle to play opposite Davante Adams
Arrowheadlines: We could be underestimating the Chiefs’ problems
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Chiefs headlines for Tuesday, June 7
