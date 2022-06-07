Mandatory mini-camp, Day 1: Joint practice set with Jets, more takeaways

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants held their first practice of mandatory mini-camp on Tuesday afternoon. It was, frankly, kind of an uninspiring practice. Let’s hit some of the day’s main takeaways.

Joint practice with Jets

Head coach Brian Daboll on Tuesday confirmed that the Giants will host a joint practice with the New York Jets before their Aug. 28 preseason finale. That practice is expected to be at the Giants’ practice facility, not across the parking lot in MetLife Stadium.

“Plan is we’re going to do it,” Daboll said. “I think it’s good to practice the guys down the street.

“I think it’s a good chance to come out here and be competitive against some other players that you’re not practicing against throughout the summer as long as you do it the right way. We want to treat those guys that they’re just like our teammates when you’re practicing.”

The Giants did not provide a date for when that practice will be held.

Daniel Jones fully cleared

Giants’ quarterback Daniel Jones is fully cleared for contact. He said Tuesday he is “ready to go.”

Jones on Kadarius Toney

Kadarius Toney had a curious rookie season in which he suffered a plethora of injuries, missing six games and a ton of practice time. He has yet to practice this spring. Jones said the 2021 first-round pick can bring a “special element” to the offense.

“I think it’s huge to have him. I think in the times he was out there last year you saw what he can do, how special he can be with the ball in his hands,” Jones said.

“I think that adds a lot to our offense to have him out there. We need him. I think he’s done a great job in meetings, done a great job picking it up and learning this system.

“But, yeah, he can be a special player and we’ll certainly need him.”

Quotable

“I don’t know what the league thinks. I just go out there and just play football really. Whatever happens after each play, during each play, happens. I just control what I can do each week and each day, and that’s get better.”

— Dexter Lawrence on whether he is a better pass rusher than many believe

“Up and down” day for the offense

“Up and down” is how Jones described what the Giants’ offense did on Tuesday. To be frank, it was mostly down.

This was a practice in early June without many key players as the Giants continue working to install a new offense, so it is not any reason to panic. There were, though, a high number of incompletions and few, if any, plays to get excited about. There was even an errant Jones pass that went off the vacuum-cleaner hands of rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger.

Center Jon Feliciano was more direct than Jones, saying the offense “came out with some weak stuff today. I think the defense won today.”

At least there were no interceptions thrown by any of the Giants’ trio of quarterbacks.

Maybe the highlight play of practice was the final one when Davis Webb picked an errant snap up off the ground and still managed to deliver a touchdown pass to Alex Bachman during a red zone drill.

The one offensive player who might be considered a standout on Thursday was Richie James, the former San Francisco 49ers receiver who is benefitting from Toney and Shepard being sidelined. James caught a number of passes Thursday, including several while lined up in the backfield.

Red jerseys

These players were spotted in red, non-contact jerseys:

Edge Kayvon Thibodeaux, WR Kadarius Toney, WR, Sterling Shepard, WR, Collin Johnson, LT Andrew Thomas, LB Blake Martinez, CB Darnay Holmes, LB T.J. Brunson, CB Darren Evans, , CB Rodarius Williams, CB Aaron Robinson, WR Kenny Golladay, WR Travis Toivonen, edge Quincy Roche, OT Matt Peart, OL Nick Gates.

Robinson and Toivonen did some work during team drills. Thomas, as was the case last Thursday during OTAs, did not work during team periods. Rookie Joshua Ezeudu filled in at left tackle.

“He’s [Ezeudu] got good position flex, so he’s played inside, he’s played outside. Again, we’re doing that with a lot of our guys. You’ll see them at center, and then in the same group might be at guard,” Daboll said. “Not talking about Josh, but other players.

“I think now is a good time in the spring to give as many guys different roles as they can do out there, and you can figure out maybe this is something that we missed on that he can do. It’s good time to do it now. Again, we’re not getting ready for any games. Long way away from that.”

Day 2

The Giants will be back on the field Wednesday for their second practice of mini-camp, this one again starting at 11:05 a.m. ET. Big Blue View will again be in attendance.