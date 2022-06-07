Giants news, 6/7: Adoree’ Jackson named top 12 cornerback by PFF

Good morning New York Giants football fans!

PFF ranks the Giants returning starter as the 12th best outside cornerback in the NFL, 10 spots higher then the recently departed James Bradberry

Carlson tore his ACL while playing for the Browns in a preseason game against the Jaguars last August and missed the entire season. Dan Duggan tweeted the workout did not result in a signing.

Crennel, who had been working with the Houston Texans, coached in college for more than a decade before becoming the Giants’ special teams coach in 1981. He became their defensive line coach in 1990 and then moved on to stints working under Bill Parcells with the New England Patriots and New York Jets in the same job. Crennel would have head coaching stints with the Cleveland Brown and Texans

While answering listener emails on his most-recent BetRivers podcast, Francesa said his stances is “not any indication on the the player” or driven by Barkley’s injury issues, but rather due to how the modern NFL works. “The worst thing the Giants could ever do is place a premium on the running back position,” Francesa said. “You don’t want a back that is going to command a high salary. When you do that, you have strapped your team. The Giants went down that road and from Day 1, it was a mistake.”

Assessing the top young talent around the league

Thibodeaux in gameday threads pic.twitter.com/JehF16sNHr — New York Giants (@Giants) June 6, 2022

The Giants first pick in the draft appeared in good spirits the day before mandatory mini-camp opened.

In case you missed it

BBV podcast

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page.

You can find all the shows on our Big Blue View Radio Hub Page.

You can also find the shows and subscribe on all your favorite podcast apps:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS

BBV social platforms

BBV on Twitter | BBV on Facebook | BBV on Instagram | BBV Radio (available on all of your favorite podcast platforms) | BBV on YouTube

BBV mailbag

Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.