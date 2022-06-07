Giants news, 6/7: Adoree’ Jackson named top 12 cornerback by PFF

Good morning New York Giants football fans!
PFF ranks Giants’ Adoree’ Jackson among NFL’s top outside corners
PFF ranks the Giants returning starter as the 12th best outside cornerback in the NFL, 10 spots higher then the recently departed James Bradberry
Stephen Carlson working out for Giants - ProFootballTalk
Carlson tore his ACL while playing for the Browns in a preseason game against the Jaguars last August and missed the entire season. Dan Duggan tweeted the workout did not result in a signing.
Romeo Crennel, coach on two Giant Super Bowl teams, announces his retirement - ProFootballTalk
Crennel, who had been working with the Houston Texans, coached in college for more than a decade before becoming the Giants’ special teams coach in 1981. He became their defensive line coach in 1990 and then moved on to stints working under Bill Parcells with the New England Patriots and New York Jets in the same job. Crennel would have head coaching stints with the Cleveland Brown and Texans
Mike Francesa ready for Giants to move on from Saquon Barkley- EliteSportsNY.com
While answering listener emails on his most-recent BetRivers podcast, Francesa said his stances is “not any indication on the the player” or driven by Barkley’s injury issues, but rather due to how the modern NFL works. “The worst thing the Giants could ever do is place a premium on the running back position,” Francesa said. “You don’t want a back that is going to command a high salary. When you do that, you have strapped your team. The Giants went down that road and from Day 1, it was a mistake.”
Agent’s Take: Tight ends who should benefit most from David Njoku’s big deal with Browns- CBS Sports
Assessing the top young talent around the league
University of Iowa Head Coach Kirk Ferentz on Dane Belton’s Versatility | New York Giants
Thibodeaux in gameday threads pic.twitter.com/JehF16sNHr— New York Giants (@Giants) June 6, 2022
The Giants first pick in the draft appeared in good spirits the day before mandatory mini-camp opened.
