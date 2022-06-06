Giants news, 6/6: Ximines hoping to prove himself with clean slate

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Oshane Ximines eager for clean slate to prove worth to Giants

“You know it hurt. I didn’t even have a jersey sometimes,” Ximines said. “But it’s a business. You have to wear your big-boy pants every day, so I didn’t look for [pity]. I just tried to go hard in practice, because I’m living my dream and nobody can take that from me.”

Tight end Daniel Bellinger might just prove to be one of the biggest draft steals of the Giants' 2022 class- Sports Illustrated New York Giants News, Analysis and More

These 8 Giants players stood out in OTAs —including Saquon Barkley nj.com

Among the players highlighted were Shane Lemieux, Wan'Dale Robinson, Elerson Smith and Daniel Bellinger

New York sports finally on the way back up after malaise by New York Post’s MIke Vaccaro

Giants fans? Just the exile of Dave Gettleman alone would’ve improved their moods, but the fact is that it is impossible not to believe the team is in capable hands now with the Joe Schoen-Brian Daboll tandem. Things have been so bad for so long that the fan base not only willingly but willfully accepted the notion of a total rebuild, and all a fan asks is that the caretakers of that plan know what they’re doing. That seems to be the case.

