Giants news, 6/30: Kayvon Thibodeaux projected to make All-Rookie team

Giants first-round pick Kayvon Thibodeaux made the list, with Chad Reuter writing it “would not be a shock if Thibodeaux racks up double-digit sacks as a rookie, like former top-10 picks Josh Allen, Joey Bosa and Von Miller did in Year 1. That’s certainly his stated goal in 2022. The Giants will give him every opportunity to use his length and strength on the edge across from last year’s second-round pick, Azeez Ojulari.”

“He was drafted into a rebuilding organization for one, had Pat Shurmur for a year and then got Joe Judge for two years, now another head coach and another rebuild going into his fourth season," said Tate at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City for a golf tournament he will be playing in. "He hasn’t had Saquon [Barkley], myself, [Kenny] Golladay, Sterling [Shepard] — no one is ever on the field at the same time. And then on top of that, he had [Jason] Garrett [as his offensive coordinator] and that probably didn’t help much ... So you kind of feel bad for him because a ton of talent. He has a lot of talent but he just hasn’t had much help due to injuries and how they set it up.”

Training camp is just under a month away, and there are still plenty of useful veteran players available in free agency. For the Giants, the name PFF connected to them is LB L.J. Fort, whose best years came in Baltimore under defensive coordinator Don Martindale. Fort could slot in as a starter next to Blake Martinez.

Meanwhile, PFN has the Giants signing a different former Raven, CB Kevin King.

“Big Blue desperately needs some assistance in the secondary. Jimmy Smith will be linked to the New York given his Ravens connection with now-Giants DC Wink Martindale, but he’s almost 34 years old—not exactly a fit for a rebuilding team. King, meanwhile, has been a frustratingly inconsistent player, but he’s got size (6-foot-3, 200 pounds), and age (27) on his side. The Giants still have $6.2 million in cap space, and King shouldn’t cost more than the minimum.”

BR's lists the Giants three priorities as fixing the offensive line, giving Daniel Jones one more chance to prove he is an NFL starting quarterback and pressuring the quarterback at a higher rate going into the 2022 campaign.

Michael Arinze has the Giants at the bottom of the division.

"I took a look at the Giants’ upcoming schedule, and I think their ceiling is seven wins. Since (Daniel) Jones took over as the starting quarterback in 2019, New York hasn’t won more than six games. What’s important to note here is that teams within the division, like the Eagles and Commanders, got significantly better in the offseason."

The Giants' Graham Gano was listed as just missed on the list that ranked Baltimore Ravens Justin Tucker as No. 1. Kickers that made the top 10 previously on the Big Blue roster included Robbie Gould and Chris Boswell.

Report: Eli Manning fails Giants conditioning test

So I thought it would be a good idea to try our old conditioning test for the Giants today. 10 half gassers( run sideline to sideline and back) in 18 seconds. I almost made 9 before I pulled my hammy. What was I thinking?Moron!! — Eli Manning (@EliManning) June 28, 2022

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin is signing a three-year extension worth up to $71 million in new money that places him among the NFL's five highest-paid WRs, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. The three-year extension for McLaurin includes a $28 million signing bonus, the largest given to any wide receiver, and has 76.4 percent of the new money in the deal guaranteed.

“Oh man. We all feel like we’re on an all-star team, so we feel great,” Sanders said, via Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports. “We feel unstoppable, I’m not gonna lie. The vibes are great, always have been. Nick Sirianni is doing a great job just keeping the vibes right, the chemistry good. We compete a lot in practice. But we’ve gotta see. It’s gonna come down to camp, taking it day by day, putting everything together.”

The Deshaun Watson disciplinary hearing was held for second day on Thursday with not much information emerging from the proceedings. Mark Maske of the Washington Post reported the hearing is expected to last “several days” and it’s unknown when Judge Sue L. Robinson will make her decision.

Team sources tell Joe Banner that they are confident in Jacoby Brissett’s ability to operate the offense. After effectively redshirting his rookie season in 2016 as an understudy to the game’s best in Tom Brady, Brissett has shown flashes of capable bridge starter ability while primarily serving as a very good backup in New England, Indianapolis, and Miami.

"It's all about consistency," said Herbert. "We have to put together a full season for us to play the football that we want to...we understand it's all about execution and being sharp week in and week out, never looking ahead and making sure we're doing everything we can to give ourselves a shot on Sundays."

