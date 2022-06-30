Giants’ long-snapper Casey Kreiter mostly unnoticed, and that’s good

Casey Kreiter has been the New York Giants’ long snapper for the past two seasons, covering 33 games. In all that time I can’t remember Kreiter giving us a reason to notice him, which is exactly what you want from the long snapper.

Let’s talk about Kreiter as we continue our player-by-player profiles of the Giants’ 90-man roster.

By the numbers

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 250

Age: 31

Position: Long snapper

Experience: 6

Contract: One-year, $1.1875 million | Guaranteed: $352,500 | 2022 cap hit: $1.0475 million

Career to date

Kreiter is a six-year veteran who snapped for the Denver Broncos for four seasons before joining the Giants in 2020. Kreiter has snapped in 91 regular-season games, making the Pro Bowl in 2018.

2022 outlook

Kreiter has snapped well for the past two seasons. Unless he suffers an injury, I can’t think of a reason why Kreiter wouldn’t be the Giants’ snapper again this season. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Right?