Giants news, 6/3: Saquon Barkley, OTA notes, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Giants defense about to show ‘so much aggression’ led by Kayvon Thibodeaux & Co.

Ranking Every NFL Team’s QB Situation Heading into 2022 Season

Is 30th a bit unfair?

OTA Report (6/2): Michael Strahan takes in practice

Giants OTA observations (Day 9): Daniel Jones plagued by drops, Brian Daboll’s creativity with Saquon Barkley, rookie 1st-team reps, more

Most notable observation from OTA #9 was that Saquon Barkley was getting a TON of work as a receiver. His involvement in the passing game appears on the rise. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) June 2, 2022

New Bucs safety @RealLoganRyan on the chip he's carrying for how things ended with the Giants. pic.twitter.com/Y3IQ12ZSaL — Jim Rome (@jimrome) June 1, 2022

