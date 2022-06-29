Michael Strahan optimistic about the direction of the New York Giants

New York Giants legend Michael Strahan joined another Giants great, Tiki Barber, on Tuesday Tiki and Tierney show to talk about the Giants and to get Strahan’s thoughts and insight. Overall, Strahan is hopeful for the upcoming season and talked about the coaching staff, his relationship with Kayvon Thibodeaux, and egave a prediction for where he thinks the Giants will finish this season.

Here are some takeaways.

Coaching and a veteran connection

Strahan praised Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll and gave insight into why we have seen so many Giants greats around Quest Diagnostics Training Center.

“They actually reached out to veteran players who have been there before and not to come in and talk to young guys say this is what you do and this is how you do it but kind of just being around to be an example.” Strahan went on to state the last few coaching staff did not do that and that it bothered him a bit.

Strahan also went on to say that Daboll asked about how he could reach out to Jimmy Johnson, who is part of the FOX pre-game show with Strahan. Strahan put them in touch, with Strahan saying “Jimmy on his own texted me back and said, hey, I talked to Brian and the Giants are in great hands.”

Strahan and his connection to Kayvon Thibodeaux

Strahan said he and Thibodeaux started talking while the fifth pick was still at Oregon. Strahan pushed back against the idea that Thibodeaux has too many outside interests and is not completely focused on football.

“He understands that in order for all those other things to happen as you and I did that you gotta be a great football player because that’s your primary business,” Strahan said.

Strahan went on to state that Thibodeaux understands that it’s football first and that will open the doors to the other things Thibodeaux wants to accomplish in life.

Strahan also opened up the door for further mentorship.

“Hopefully he’ll allow me to help him as much as I can if there is anything he needs,” Strahan said

Strahan feels Giants defense is still a few pieces away

Strahan was asked if the defense was where it need to be personnel-wise. Strahan sounded doubtful.

“I don’t know if they are there yet,” he said. “I think they have a lot of young players who they are depending on which they probably will need a little bit more experience.”

Strahan believes Thibodeaux and Williams are core pieces and wishes James Bradberry was still with the team.

It’s hard to argue with Strahan on this one. There are a few core pieces like Thibodeaux, Williams, Xavier McKinney and Azeez Ojulari, but the Giants need more.

The Giants can be a winning team in 2022

Strahan offered a bold prediction that the Giants can win nine or more games this season. Strahan is also excited about Daniel Jones.

“Big strong talented kid who finally gets the coordinator I think who you know we saw what Josh Allen did so I think the sky is the limit for the Giants,” he said.