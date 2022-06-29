Giants news, 6/29: Asst. GM Brandon Brown named to The Athletic’s 40 under 40 list

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

The No. 5 overall pick says during round of media appearances that he is ‘ready to go’ for training camp. “I don’t want to think too big. You have to compartmentalize the season,” he said, adding the message from the coaching staff to him has been to stay in the playbook during the team’s down time. “If I could average at least one sack a game or contribute five to 10 tackles a game, then I’ll be good.

Brandon Brown, the 33-year-old Giants assistant GM, made the list.

“Brandon will be a GM,” GM Joe Schoen told The Athletic. “Fortunately, where I come from with (Bills general manager) Brandon Beane, he showed me the way by involving me in everything, and I’m trying to do that with (Brown) — things like the salary cap, meetings with ownership. He’s still young, but I want him to be ready whenever he’s in that seat.”

Former New York Giants head coach Joe Judge could be the subject of scrutiny if the New England Patriots' offense takes a step back in 2022.

How Jarren Williams handled this sales pitch from the defensive back coach could be his ticket to sticking with the Giants.

“I don’t think it’s disrespect at all,’’ Williams told The Post this month. “It’s a great opportunity. I’m really excited, gonna keep learning the position, take the teaching, take the coaching and I think it’s gonna be good for me, for real.’’

Another interesting tidbit from Strahan with Tiki @WFAN660: he connected with @kayvont when he was at Oregon at the urging of Harold Reynolds. So well before Thibodeaux became a Giant, Strahan was a confidante of sorts. @TikiAndTierney — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) June 28, 2022

The Giant's unit is 24th in PFF’s rankings. Seth Galina wrote:

“After looking like one of the worst linebackers in the NFL for a few years in Green Bay, Blake Martinez rebounded with a solid season in 2020 in New York before succumbing to injury early in the 2021 campaign. His 75.9 grade two years marked a career high. Tae Crowder and Micah McFadden will look to compete for the spot opposite Martinez.”

Jimmy Kempski is taking a negative look at each of the teams in the NFC East, in detail, this week. On Monday, he roasted the Dallas Cowboys. Tuesday, he poked fun at the New York Giants.

Around the league

“I think it’s been pretty obvious, the mutual decision on both sides is to move on,” Mayfield said at a football camp in Norman, Okla. on Tuesday. “I’m thankful for my four years in Cleveland. There’s a lot of ups and downs and tons of learning experiences that I’ll forever keep with me. … There’s no resentment toward the city of Cleveland, by any means.”

“(Washington owner Daniel) Snyder has not refused to appear for a deposition,” the team’s statement explains. “The Committee offered only one date—June 30—and Mr. Snyder’s attorney is out of the country and unavailable on that date. Mr. Snyder’s lawyer has provided alternative dates to the Committee and looks forward to finding a path forward for Mr. Snyder’s further cooperation and to address remaining due process concerns.”

The Cowboys’ Micah Parsons garners the top spot, followed by Bobby Wagner, Darius Leonard and Fred Warner.

GMFB’s Kyle Brandt breaking down the NFL Network team photo

In case you missed it

BBV mailbag

BBV podcast

BBV social platforms

