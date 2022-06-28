Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux says he is ‘fully healthy’

New York Giants rookie edge defender Kayvon Thibodeaux told NFL Network on Tuesday that he is “fully healthy” after suffering a minor hip injury during OTAs and is “back training and I’ll be ready to go for training camp.”

Rookies report for camp on July 19.

Thibodeaux spent most of OTAs on the sideline. The Giants are relying on the No. 5 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to be a big part of their defense this season.

Judging from his schedule, Thibodeaux is hard at work trying to put himself into position to be just that.

This time of year is the NFL’s so-called offseason, but Thibodeaux’s schedule feels far from it. He wakes up at 6 a.m. every weekday and has his first workout of the day from 6:30 to 8 a.m., a cardio-based session. He gets an hour-long lift in at 9 a.m., before taking a three-hour break to relax and eat. At noon, he hits the film room and learns his new playbook, has a physical therapy session at 2 p.m., attends to various business meetings afterward and finishes each day with yoga around 4:30 p.m. “It’s a full-time job now,” said Thibodeaux, who made appearances Monday on NFL Reddit, the Around the NFL podcast and NFL Total Access.

