Giants news, 6/28: Giants receivers relish freedom in new offense

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

The wide receivers joined the Giants Huddle podcast to talk about the new offense, which includes plenty of pre-snap motion and freedom to make plays.

“It just allows you to get a lot more one-on-ones and get a lot of space,” rookie Wan’Dale Robinson said on the podcast. “Create mismatches for the defense. They have to communicate and things like that. Whenever you’re moving and playing fast, defenses can’t communicate, and you get a lot of big plays out of that.”

Tom Rudawsky, a former NFL scout for the New York Giants, opines that "with Daboll now in charge, while defenses will still be heavily focused on stopping Barkley, the attack they will face will be much more diverse and varied."

As the Giants did not make any large-money moves in free agency, their two selections at 5 and 7 of the first round were rated as their top offseason move.

"Time will tell how No. 5 pick Kayvon Thibodeaux and No. 7 pick Evan Neal turn out, but landing two players at premium positions who were viewed in the conversation for the No. 1 pick is a good start for the new GM," wrote Dan Duggan.

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan cast his vote for TE Daniel Bellinger.

“The rookie fourth-round pick got plenty of opportunities with the first team this spring and caught the ball well. It seems likely, given his hands and the way he was moving at OTAs and minicamp, he was underutilized at San Diego State. It bodes well for Bellinger’s chances to make an impact as a rookie. The Giants certainly have an opening at the position, and it appears Bellinger made a strong first impression.”

A better offensive line should position Barkley to deploy his playmaking skills like he did in his rookie year. Barkley ranked fourth among running backs in fantasy points per game scoring (18.4) in 2018 before dipping to 37th (8.3 points per game) last season. The 25-year-old has no doubts that he’s still capable of his early-career production.

As fantasy football managers look to the future, PFN recommends two Giants: RB Jashaun Corbin, a UFDA from Florida State, and TE Daniel Bellinger, the fourth-round choice from San Diego State University.

Dane Belton's decision to leave the Iowa program a year early paid off when he was drafted by the New York Giants. Now the Tampa native is getting comfortable in his new home area, enjoying his time in the NFL, and is excited to be with the Giants in the NFL.

Giants Cam Brown, Matt Peart visited Hempstead school as part of Juneteenth

Shout out to @Freakyy6ix and @MatthewPeart65 for such an amazing visit to @BarackObama Elementary School today to celebrate Juneteenth and Field Day with the students!!! https://t.co/CarK5eiiW2 — ATHLETES FOR CHARITY (@A4C_ATHLETES) June 18, 2022

Giants DB Rodarius Williams teamed with his brother Greedy of the Cleveland Browns for a football camp in Shreveport, that attracted campers ages six through 16 with 600 total participants.

In Tankathon’s forecast, the Giants have the ninth-worst record in the NFL and would land Clemson edge Myles Murphy in the first round and Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec in the second.

Two-time Super Bowl champion Osi Umenyiora is combing the length and breadth of Africa to find premier athletes and to convince them to drop their sports in favor of his brand of football. The NFL has joined his quest.

Around the league

Talent at the top of the roster is required for a Super Bowl run, but so is depth. And these difference-makers could determine whether their teams are playing into January, or watching from home. Among the notable names are Bills WR Gabriel Davis, Ravens CB Marcus Peters and Eagles QB Jalen Hurts.

The Bills picked up their option on linebacker Tremaine Edmunds‘ contract for this season, but there has not been any sign that a longer deal is in the works before the team hits the field in September. Edmunds admitted to giving some thought to his contract situation before the team’s offseason program wrapped up, but said that his main focus is on performing well rather than whether he’ll land an extension.

As it stands, the two sides are reportedly still not close to any sort of multi-year agreement and it remains to be seen if a deal can be struck before the July 15 deadline.

When the news broke last week that Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson had reached settlements in 20 of the 24 civil cases pending against him, many wondered whether attorney Tony Buzbee would proceed with his vow to sue the Texans for their alleged role in enabling Watson’s alleged misconduct. An answer has arrived, in the form of the first lawsuit against the Texans arising from the Watson situation.

Topping the list—which has no Giants—include QBs Justin Herbert, Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson and Kyler Murray; WRs Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase; and from the defensive side of the ball, Nick Bosa and Micah Parsons.

In case you missed it

BBV mailbag

Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.

BBV podcast

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page.You can find all the shows on our Big Blue View Radio Hub Page.

You can also find the shows and subscribe on all your favorite podcast apps:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS

BBV social platforms

BBV on Twitter | BBV on Facebook | BBV on Instagram | BBV Radio (available on all of your favorite podcast platforms) | BBV on YouTube