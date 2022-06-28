Slowed in spring, can WR Collin Johnson make Giants’ roster?

Players don’t win or lose NFL jobs during offseason spring practices, most of which are voluntary. They can, though, increase or decrease their training camp opportunities based on their spring work.

That preamble is part of why Collin Johnson’s training camp opportunities is going to be interesting. Johnson spent the spring in a red non-contact jersey for an undisclosed reason, although he generally did individual drills and an occasional team period.

Johnson is part of what promises to be an intriguing competition for the final couple of spots on the Giants’ 53-man roster. Let’s talk about Johnson as we continue player-by-player profiles of the Giants’ 90-man roster.

By the numbers

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 222

Age: 24

Position: Wide receiver

Experience: 2

Contract: Year 3 of four-year, $3.602 million rookie deal | 2022 cap hit: $895,000

Career to date

Johnson was a fifth-round pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020. He had 18 receptions for 262 yards (15.1 yards per catch) and a pair of touchdowns in his rookie season, but was cut by the Urban Meyer regime before the 2021 season.

The Giants were awarded Johnson off waivers. He had 11 receptions for the Giants in 12 games, and also played 108 special teams snaps (36 percent) in 2021.

2022 outlook

Johnson, Richie James, C.J. Board, Darius Slayton, Robert Foster and David Sills are perhaps the leading candidates for the last couple of wide receiver roster spots.

Johnson’s advantage is that at 6-2, 222 he is the biggest wide receiver on the roster. That, at least theoretically, makes him potentially helpful in the red zone and in downfield contested catch situations. His presence would offer the Giants some insurance in the event Golladay, coming off two injury-plagued seasons, again has difficult making it to the starting line.

As of now, there is no telling how the wide receiver competition will play out. I do, though, believe that Johnson belongs on an NFL roster.