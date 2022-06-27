Around SB Nation: What other NFL blogs are discussing

Every week we take a look around the NFL at each team. We pull the biggest and most discussed headlines from each of our 32 NFL websites. We’ll also provide the author’s sub-heading or a sentence from the article that describes the piece.
Here’s all the biggest NFL headlines from this week:
NFC NORTH
Why the Packers should consider a reunion with edge rusher Chris Odom
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Odom appeared in seven games for the Packers in 2017 and won the USFL’s Defensive Player of the Year award in 2022
Who is the best GM in Detroit sports right now?
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
The Detroit Pistons came away with two terrific players in Thursday’s nights NBA draft, but is Troy Weaver the best GM in the city or do Lions’ Brad Holmes or Red Wings’ Steve Yzerman hold that crown?
Steve McMichael’s Hall of Fame case is better than you think
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
The push is on to get Steve McMichael into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. WCG historian and PF HOF analyst Jack Silverstein offers five steps to help the campaign.
Justin Jefferson declares the Vikings’ offense isn’t “run first” anymore
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Is that good news?
NFC SOUTH
Alvin Kamara reportedly facing an suspension of at least six games
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
The hearing is set for August.
6 “now or never” Falcons for the 2022 season
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
For these six players, the time to shine is right now.
Matt Rhule at risk of losing job if he doesn’t acquire Baker Mayfield, says James Jones
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
NFL Total Access host pulled no punches, all in on Mayfield
Former Bucs Tight End Rob Gronkowski Announces his Retirement from Football
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
The 33-year-old tight end has decided to hang up the cleats for a second time
NFC WEST
Former 49ers wide receiver Torrey Smith calls NFL locker room tradition ‘BS’
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
Retired wide receiver Torrey Smith criticized rookie dinners on Twitter.
Arizona Cardinals have had an offseason of unexpected needs
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Now we know that the team knew there were issues with DeAndre Hopkins, suspension, and Rodney Hudson and they wanted to get ahead of it.
Just like in 2009, every Broncos loss is a win for the Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
The Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos were fierce divisional rivals in the AFC West for over two decades, and even after the Seahawks returned to the NFC West we got to experience the joys of a Super Bowl victory over the Broncos.
The NFL should change its process for compensatory draft awards
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
The Rams have benefited greatly from this system, which is also a sign it’s not working as intended
AFC EAST
PHINSIDER RADIO | Can Dolphins OLB Jaelan Phillips take the next step after a record-breaking rookie season?
Miami Dolphins (via The Phinsider)
[Spoiler Alert: Yes, yes he can!]
Report: David Andrews restructures contract, allowing Patriots to sign their remaining draft picks
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the team was able to free up $2.1 million — enough to process the final three rookie signings.
New York Jets 21st Century Wine Cellar Team: Tight End
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Many of these positions have difficult choices because there are so many good players to choose from. The opposite is true at tight end. This was so difficult that I wondered to myself whether the team really needs any tight ends. Ultimately I decided to move forward with a few.
NABP | First look at the WR room
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
In this episode of Not Another Buffalo Podcast, the guys take a brief look at the Buffalo Bills’ wide receiver battle heading into the summer. When trying to predict the last few receivers the Bills will keep on the roster, there are many factors to take into account, such as special teams contributions, returner ability, and whether there are six or seven spots available.
AFC NORTH
Ravens announce Jaylon Ferguson has passed away
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Ferguson was 26 years old and preparing for his fourth NFL season.
Hearing for Deshaun Watson set for Tuesday, open-ended suspension an option
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
The Cleveland Browns could find out the fate of their franchise quarterback as early as next week.
La’el Collins talks about decision to get Bengals tattoo
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
One of the members of Joe Burrow’s security detail doesn’t waste time showing how committed he is to the Bengals.
Get ready: Minimum one-year suspension for Deshaun Watson looms
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
The NFL vs. NFLPA battle is ongoing
AFC SOUTH
‘Hell of a Player’: Texans Rookie Kenyon Green Turning Heads
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
A look into the potential of Kenyon Green.
Who should Titans start at Left Guard in 2022?
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Three of five starters on the offensive line are essentially guaranteed with Taylor Lewan at left tackle, Ben Jones at center and Nate Davis at right guard. Elsewhere, left guard is considered a significant unknown entering late July’s training camp.
Jaguars coach describes Travon Walker as “unicorn” athlete
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
There aren’t many like him, at least according to Jaguars defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell.
PFF Lists the Colts’ Darius Leonard as the Franchise’s Best Value Draft Pick Since 2006
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
He’s a maniac, maniac on the field...
AFC WEST
There is one thing the Broncos need to do before training camp
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Getting Russell Wilson inked to a long-term contract extension should be the Denver Broncos number one priority between now and the start of training camp.
Analyzing ESPN’s prediction of the Chargers’ final 53-man roster
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
How does ESPN see the roster shaking out in September?
Silver Minings: Rock Ya-Sin comes with good credentials
Oakland Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
New CB was part of strong group in Indy
Arrowheadlines: Orlando Brown Jr remains underappreciated
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Just 26 years old, Brown isn’t even near the prime of his career. Whenever he signs his long-term contract, it will become excellent value in a few years time.
