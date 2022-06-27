Around SB Nation: What other NFL blogs are discussing

Every week we take a look around the NFL at each team. We pull the biggest and most discussed headlines from each of our 32 NFL websites. We’ll also provide the author’s sub-heading or a sentence from the article that describes the piece.

Here’s all the biggest NFL headlines from this week:

NFC NORTH

Odom appeared in seven games for the Packers in 2017 and won the USFL’s Defensive Player of the Year award in 2022

The Detroit Pistons came away with two terrific players in Thursday’s nights NBA draft, but is Troy Weaver the best GM in the city or do Lions’ Brad Holmes or Red Wings’ Steve Yzerman hold that crown?

The push is on to get Steve McMichael into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. WCG historian and PF HOF analyst Jack Silverstein offers five steps to help the campaign.

Is that good news?

NFC SOUTH

The hearing is set for August.

For these six players, the time to shine is right now.

NFL Total Access host pulled no punches, all in on Mayfield

The 33-year-old tight end has decided to hang up the cleats for a second time

NFC WEST

Retired wide receiver Torrey Smith criticized rookie dinners on Twitter.

Now we know that the team knew there were issues with DeAndre Hopkins, suspension, and Rodney Hudson and they wanted to get ahead of it.

Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)

The Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos were fierce divisional rivals in the AFC West for over two decades, and even after the Seahawks returned to the NFC West we got to experience the joys of a Super Bowl victory over the Broncos.

The Rams have benefited greatly from this system, which is also a sign it’s not working as intended

AFC EAST

[Spoiler Alert: Yes, yes he can!]

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the team was able to free up $2.1 million — enough to process the final three rookie signings.

Many of these positions have difficult choices because there are so many good players to choose from. The opposite is true at tight end. This was so difficult that I wondered to myself whether the team really needs any tight ends. Ultimately I decided to move forward with a few.

In this episode of Not Another Buffalo Podcast, the guys take a brief look at the Buffalo Bills’ wide receiver battle heading into the summer. When trying to predict the last few receivers the Bills will keep on the roster, there are many factors to take into account, such as special teams contributions, returner ability, and whether there are six or seven spots available.

AFC NORTH

Ferguson was 26 years old and preparing for his fourth NFL season.

The Cleveland Browns could find out the fate of their franchise quarterback as early as next week.

One of the members of Joe Burrow’s security detail doesn’t waste time showing how committed he is to the Bengals.

The NFL vs. NFLPA battle is ongoing

AFC SOUTH

Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)

A look into the potential of Kenyon Green.

Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)

Three of five starters on the offensive line are essentially guaranteed with Taylor Lewan at left tackle, Ben Jones at center and Nate Davis at right guard. Elsewhere, left guard is considered a significant unknown entering late July’s training camp.

There aren’t many like him, at least according to Jaguars defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell.

He’s a maniac, maniac on the field...

AFC WEST

Getting Russell Wilson inked to a long-term contract extension should be the Denver Broncos number one priority between now and the start of training camp.

How does ESPN see the roster shaking out in September?

New CB was part of strong group in Indy

Just 26 years old, Brown isn’t even near the prime of his career. Whenever he signs his long-term contract, it will become excellent value in a few years time.