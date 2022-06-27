Giants news, 6/27: Daniel Jones talks uncertain Giants future

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Sometimes, he has been told, it does help you play better. The specter of “contract year’’ can stimulate a player. Jones shook his head in disapproval that this pertains to him. “I think I have plenty of motivation,’’ he said, actually sounding a bit put-off (for him). “I feel I work hard, I’ve worked hard before, and I’ve always worked hard for myself and worked hard for my teammates. I don’t think that changes, really. It is what it is, and I’ll keep doing what I’ve been doing and improve and refine my process.’’

Eli Manning believes Jones has a chance at breaking through under the team's new head coach, Brian Daboll.

"I think with Coach Daboll, and what they're doing, and that staff, and (new GM) Joe Schoen, having been around the facility some, the atmosphere has changed," Manning said in an interview at Manning Passing Academy with NFL Network's Rhett Lewis on NFL Total Access. "So I'm excited for Daniel, I know he's worked extremely hard and you know, been through a lot of offenses, a lot of coaching changes, so hopefully this can be the right one."

The Giants rank 23.

“Big Blue hopes it’s set at tackle for the next decade after using top-10 picks on Andrew Thomas and Evan Neal. On the interior, Brian Daboll and OL coach Bobby Johnson are importing Buffalo’s “see what sticks approach.” There wasn’t much else they could do given New York’s tight cap situation, but it’s a philosophy that panned out for the Bills. Daboll and Johnson brought Jon Feliciano over from Buffalo, signed Mark Glowinski from the Colts, and landed Joshua Ezeudu in the third round of the draft. Plus, the Giants have decent depth, as Max Garcia, Matt Peart, and Nick Gates have been multi-game starters in recent seasons.”

"There have been a lot of defenses, a lot of defensive coordinators I've played for in my career, but this has definitely been one of the more fun ones," Leonard Williams told the Giants Huddle podcast. "Playing with Wink and this type of system, guys are just flying around. You kind of have to know more than just one position because at any moment, you can be blitzing from a different position on the field. It makes it fun."

And a little Baldy Breakdown of what that could look like

NFL analyst Brian Baldinger used film from a recent Giants-Ravens game to illustrate how Martindale could use Kayvon Thibodeaux this season

.@Giants @kayvont expect DC; Wink Martindale, to use KT much like he used @zadariussmith & @man_dammn while he was the DC with @Ravens Oodles of deception and overloads creating confusion and “free hitters”. #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/CXFrv7ckbm — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) June 26, 2022

Former Maine football standout Andre Miller said besides transitioning from college ball to the pros, Miller is going through another change on the field — moving over from wide receiver and lining up with the tight ends.

“It’s been a little different,” Miller said. “Being a receiver your whole life, and then putting your hand in the dirt and doing different things, but we have a really versatile offense.”

So, Saquon Barkley is in shape

For the New York Giants, it is defensive back. “The release of corner James Bradberry after no trade materialized leaves Big Blue incredibly young on the outside. Adoree’ Jackson is the only vet with vast starting experience. Currently, the Giants are counting on Aaron Robinson (Year 2), Darnay Holmes (Year 3), Rodarius Williams (Year 2), and rookie third-rounder Cordale Flott in their corner group. Don Martindale’s defense relies heavily on being able to match up on the outside. Adding a vet to the crew at either corner or a safety on the cheap would go a long way to solidifying a young group.”

PFN’s Dallas Robinson has the Giants, with the seventh pick in each round, taking Florida QB Anthony Richardson in the first and Penn State WR Parker Washington in the second.

Brandon Short honors daughter’s memory

Former New York Giants linebacker Brandon Short has established a scholarship fund in honor of his late daughter, Karli, who was murdered in a Pittsburgh suburb last September.

Link to give or buy tickets:https://t.co/kAAs9KkiLS

The Karli Short Better Tomorrow Scholarship will offer financial support to students at Penn State Greater Allegheny-located in McKeesport, PA-who have been affected by gun violence. join us and help create a Better Tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/oUKvrQpem5 — Brandon Short (@brandonshort43) June 23, 2022

Around the league

By pushing for an indefinite suspension, the league would be protected against the possibility that more women will sue Watson between now and the middle of March 2023, when all relevant two-year statutes of limitations will expire — assuming that Watson ceased the practice of securing private massages through social-media after the first lawsuit was filed in March 2021. The league’s case will focus on five of the women who have sued Watson. Those cases have corroboration from text messages and other evidence.

The NFLPA started the formal process of finding a successor to longtime Exec Dir DeMaurice Smith, hiring the search firm Russell Reynolds Associates to help develop a list of candidates, sources said.

In Las Vegas before the Pro Bowl this year, Kamara allegedly punched a man about eight times that he attempted to stop from joining his party in an elevator, with three swings coming while the man was on the ground. The victim reportedly suffered an orbital fracture during the attack, and surveillance video from inside the club verified his recollection.

Wan’Dale Robinson did not make the list.

In case you missed it

