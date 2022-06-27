Can Jalyn Holmes earn a spot on Giants’ defensive line?

Defensive end Jalyn Holmes is one of a large group of veteran defenders looking to turn their experience into a roster spot with the New York Giants. Is Holmes’ modest production enough for him to make the cut? Let’s take a look as we continue our player-by-player profiles of the Giants’ 90-man roster.

By the numbers

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 283

Age: 26

Position: Defensive end

Experience: 5 years

Contract: One-year, $1.035 million | 2022 cap hit: $895,000

Career to date

Holmes was a team captain while at Ohio State, but he spent most of his college career buried on the depth chart. He had more of a presence in his final two seasons once he moved to the edge, when he appeared in 13 games and had at least 30 tackles each year.

The Minnesota Vikings selected Holmes No. 102 overall in 2018, but he struggled to carve out a role on the team. He played for current Giants defensive line coach Andre Patterson. Holmes finally saw more playing time after injuries shook up the Vikings’ depth chart in 2020, starting nine games and recording 36 tackles. He has just one sack in his career.

Holmes had 14 tackles in eight appearances with the New Orleans Saints last year.

New York signed Holmes in mid-May along with a slew of other veteran defenders.

2022 outlook

Holmes has plenty of NFL experience, but the production just isn’t there. It’s unlikely that there is space for him on the 53-man roster if everyone is healthy. His familiarity with Patterson gives him a slight edge over the rest of the position group, and most of his competitors for a practice squad spot are undrafted free agents or second-year veterans. It’s possible he eventually sees playing time depending on injuries.