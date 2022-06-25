Michael Jacquet competing for role in Giants’ secondary

Michael Jacquet is one of several journeyman defensive backs competing for roster spots in an unsettled New York Giants secondary. Let’s look at Jacquet as we continue player-by-player profiles of the Giants’ 90-man roster.

By the numbers

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 201

Age: 25

Position: Cornerback

Experience: 2

Contract: One-year, $825,000 | 2022 cap hit: $825,000

Career to date

Jacquet is a converted wide receiver. He played 17 games at wide receiver over two seasons for Louisiana before converting to cornerback. In 27 games at cornerback, he had four interceptions and 14 pass breakups.

Jacquet went undrafted, but played seven games for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020, with two starts. He had three passes defensed and a fumble recovery in 159 defensive snaps. Jacquet spent most of 2021 on the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad, being activated for one game.

In 2020 with the Eagles, Jacquet had a 46.2 Pro Football Focus overall grade and a 145.1 passer rating against.

2022 outlook

If healthy, Adoree’ Jackson, Aaron Robinson, Cor’Dale Flott and probably Darnay Holmes are likely to have roster spots locked down.

Jacquet is in a group with veteran players Maurice Canady, Khalil Dorsey and youngsters Darren Evans, Zyon Gilbert, Zyon Gilbert and Rodarius Williams competing for the last couple of available roster spots.

Special teams play is going to be a determining factor, and Jacquet has something to prove in this area. He has played only 63 NFL snaps on special teams, so what he can contribute there is a bit of an unknown.