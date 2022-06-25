This week in BBV podcasts: ‘Invictus’ drops by, and some position reviews

Need something to listen to while you’re sunning yourself on this glorious summer weekend? We have you covered with the latest Big Blue View podcasts.

‘Invictus’ pays a visit

Former Big Blue View contributor ‘Invictus’ dropped by the ‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast. We caught up on what he is doing now, and got his take on the Giants’ 2022 draft class and the work done thus far by Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll.

Wide receiver preview

Chris Pflum and Nick Falato detail the Giants’ deep wide receiver room. The two discuss the 2021 failure of Kenny Golladay and how it can be rectified, the ceiling of Kadarius Toney, the impact of Sterling Shepard, and what back end players have a shot to make the roster.

Running back preview

Nick Falato and Chris Pflum go through the Giants’ running back position while prognosticating the rushing philosophy of the new coaching staff. What does 2022 look like for Saquon Barkley? What role will Matt Breida play? Who will be the third RB? This, plus much more!

BBV mailbag

