Giants’ training camp schedule: Fans will be allowed to return

Fans will be allowed to attend New York Giants training camp practices this summer for the first time since 2019, the team announced on Friday.

There will be 11 practices open to the public at Quest Diagnostics Training Center, the team’s practice facility. The Giants will also host a FanFest featuring a scrimmage at MetLife Stadium on Friday, Aug. 5.

The complete schedule is below:

Giants 2022 Training Camp Schedule:

Wednesday, July 27: 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. – Practice

Thursday, July 28: 10 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. – Practice

Friday, July 29: 10 a.m.- Noon – Practice

Saturday, July 30: 10 a.m. - Noon – Practice

Monday, Aug. 1: 10 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. – Practice

Tuesday, Aug. 2: 10 a.m. – Noon – Practice

Wednesday, Aug. 3: 10 a.m. – Noon – Practice

Friday, Aug. 5: 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. – Giants Fan Fest & Scrimmage (MetLife Stadium)

Sunday, Aug. 7: 10 a.m. – Noon – Practice

Monday, Aug. 8: 10 a.m. – Noon – Practice

Tuesday, Aug. 9: 10 a.m. – Noon – Practice

Sunday, Aug. 14: 10 a.m. – Noon – Practice (End of public training camp practices)

Admission to practices and Giants Fan Fest are free, but fans must reserve a ticket to enter. Giants Season Ticket Members will have exclusive early access to claim Training Camp tickets starting at nnon on Monday, July 11 and Fan Fest tickets on Monday, July 18. Remaining training camp and Giants Fan Fest tickets will be available to the general public at noon on Thursday, July 14 and July 21, respectively. Tickets will be available on Giants.com/TrainingCamp.

“We are thankful to be able to welcome our fans back to training camp,” Giants president John Mara said. “We have missed having them at training camp the past couple years. Our players, coaches and staff love the energy our fans bring throughout camp. It is a great opportunity for us to interact with the fans and show our appreciation for their support.”

Training camp will feature current player autographs, meet and greet opportunities with Giants Legends, a Jr. Giants Kids Zone, and daily giveaways.

This is, of course, the first training camp that will be held with Joe Schoen as general manager and Brian Daboll as head coach.

NOTE: Scheduled times subject to change. In the event of inclement weather, practice will be moved indoors and there will be no public viewing. For the most up-to-date information on training camp, visit Giants.com, @Giants on Twitter, the Giants App, or call team offices at 888-694-1925.