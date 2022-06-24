Giants news, 6/23: Keyshawn bullish on Giants this year

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Fitzpatrick said of Daniel Jones that “the running part of it was a surprise for me. I didn’t know that he was going to be as athletic as he is. But this is a make or break year for him. He knows that and everybody in the world knows that. So it’s not going to be a matter of is he putting in the work, because I know that he’s got a strong work ethic. But it’s gonna be about results this year. Is ge going to be able to produce or not?

Tyrod Taylor came in at 10 in “The Best of the Vets” category. “New York is overpaying considering he’s struggled to even stay healthy coming off the bench in recent years, and he’s not particularly accurate despite a tendency for short-area passing. Still, he’s been a serviceable starter before, and he can move,” wrote Cody Benjamin.

When asked by Max Kellerman who this year’s version of the Cincinnati Bengals could be, Johnson went with the G-Men in the No. 2 spot. While no one is expecting this team to make it to the Super Bowl, Johnson is asking for people to respect the Giants leading up to the regular season.

Training camp schedule

The NFL has officially released training camp dates. Giants rookies report 7/19 and camp officially begins when veterans report on 7/26. It won't be long, Giants fans! — Big Blue View (@bigblueview) June 23, 2022

According to BR’s Ian Wharton, it will be another year watching the playoffs from home for the Giants. “The Giants’ young collection of talent is encouraging for their rebuild. However, it won’t be enough to earn a playoff spot in 2022. This team still lacks offensive line depth and experience at key spots, and the defense doesn’t have proven playmaking in the back seven,” Wharton wrote.

29) New York Giants General manager: Joe Schoen Perhaps we’re just optimistic that Schoen and Brian Daboll can implement the Bills’ way of doing things with the Giants. Big Blue didn’t have the cap space to be active in free agency, but they hired a fantastic coaching staff, used their two top-10 picks on positions of importance, and declined Daniel Jones’ fifth-year option. It’s a solid start for the ex-Buffalo crew.

In the last of his three part series, Dan Duggan believes the Giants’ new general manager is likely to take a more calculated approach in spending free-agent money than his predecessors. But he notes that while the Bills never spent huge money in Schoen’s four free-agency cycles as the team’s assistant general manager, they weren’t bystanders either.

Mike Groh is back in New Jersey, as new head coach Brian Daboll’s first wide receivers coach—tasked with molding Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney, who both underachieved last season. But Groh is re-establishing his family’s connection with the Giants, a franchise that helped him fall in love with football. “He said it was the one team he always hoped he could coach for,” said Al Groh, who coached for the Giants from 1989-91 and with the Jets from 1997-2000.

Andrew Thomas update

After wearing a red jersey for minicamp due to off-season ankle surgery, Giants OT Andrew Thomas appears to be moving around just fine in a recent workout.

Andrew Thomas, our franchise LT is looking good post ankle surgery, he'll be mauling for Saquon in no time! Watch until the end, boy got speed! @allforgod_55 per @jtalphabet_ IG #Giants #TogetherBlue pic.twitter.com/w6BUxcWh7h — Pain/Zain Thibs 4 DROY (@ThisIsNotZain) June 21, 2022

In partnership with the Black College Football Hall of Fame, the National Football League recently held the second annual Ozzie Newsome General Manager Forum and the fifth annual Quarterback Coaching Summit. Giants Assistant General Manager Brandon Brown spoke at the GM Forum to discuss different aspects of the scouting process.

A Q&A with the Giants’ Super Bowl hero, as the NFL kicks off its first official events in Africa, staging a prospect camp, a “fan zone” and a flag football clinic in Ghana’s capital, Accra.

“It’s a big deal for several reasons,” Umenyiora says. “There are 100-plus players in the NFL who were born in Africa, or are first-generation [African American], and all of them want to do something back home. Then we know in Africa, you have some of the best athletes, and we’re not giving them the opportunity to showcase that talent to make better lives for themselves.”

More NYG workouts

We will take the location of K Graham Gano’s workout any day.

Gotta get that work in wherever I go . Shoutout to my sons baseball team for the help. pic.twitter.com/fdwiYzo36k — Graham Gano (@GrahamGano) June 23, 2022

Here is another noteworthy workout.

Around the league

The NFL on June 21 filed a motion in federal court to compel Brian Flores’ class-action lawsuit against the league and several teams to arbitration. The NFL argued in its filing that Flores, Steve Wilks and Ray Horton agreed in their signed contracts to arbitrate any claims against the teams that employed them and that “the NFL Constitution’s arbitration provisions to which Plaintiffs agreed expressly cover claims involving two or more member clubs and claims between any coach and any member club—precisely the case here.”

Arch Manning, the nephew of Eli and Peyton and grandson of Archie, choose Texas over several other big-name schools, including Alabama, LSU, Clemson and Florida. Starring at Isidore Newman High School in New Orleans, Manning has established himself as perhaps one of the most highly sought-after high school quarterbacks ever.

NFL players, coaches and organizations took to social media to mourn the loss of ﻿Tony Siragusa﻿ following the former Ravens defensive tackle’s death who passed away at the age of 55 on Wednesday. “This is a tough one. I love Goose like a brother,” former teammate Ray Lewis said in a statement. “From the first day we met, I knew that life was different. I knew he was someone who would change my life forever. He was a one-of-a-kind person who made you feel important and special. You can never replace a man like that. On the field, he was the ultimate competitor who brought out the best in all of us.”

In case you missed it

