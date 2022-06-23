OL Devery Hamilton faces uphill battle to make Giants’ roster

Devery Hamilton is one of many backup offensive lineman the New York Giants currently have on their depth chart. Is he good enough to stand out from the crowd? Let’s take a look as we continue our player-by-player profiles of New York’s 90-man roster.

By the numbers

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 311

Age: 24

Position: Offensive lineman

Experience: 1

Contract: One-year, $711,500 | 2022 cap hit: $711,500

Career to date

Hamilton’s family moved from Germany to Maryland when he was 10 years old, and in just a few years he was a three-sport star at Gilman High School, earning accolades in football, baseball, and track. His massive size garnered national attention when he graduated high school in 2016. ESPN had him ranked as the top offensive line prospect in the state.

Hamilton redshirted during his first year at Stanford but appeared in 27 games the next three years before an ankle injury ended his 2019 season. After the pandemic, he used his extra year of eligibility to play at Duke as a graduate student. A mentally strong player who earned three All-Academic selections while playing at Stanford, Hamilton left college having taken snaps at every offensive line position except center.

The Las Vegas Raiders signed Hamilton as an undrafted free agent in 2021, but he stayed on their practice squad for only a month before being cut. The Giants signed him to their practice squad in October, but he never saw the field.

2022 outlook

It isn’t clear who the backups will be on the Giants’ offensive line, but Hamilton isn’t even a guarantee to make the practice squad. New York never saw a reason to promote him to the active roster last year even with all of the injuries the group sustained.

Hamilton’s size is impressive, but he hasn’t yet shown that he can channel it into anything impressive on the field. New York’s roster is filled with experienced tackles like Korey Cunningham and younger, higher upside players like Matt Gono who boast similar versatility to Hamilton — but with more experience at the NFL level.