Giants news, 6/23: SDSU coach Brady Hoke breaks down TE Daniel Bellinger

“He’s a competitor. He’s going to be physical. He’s going to have a mindset that those 50-50 balls, whatever you want to call them, he’s going to fight like hell to come down with the football, said Hoke on the “Giants Huddle” podcast discussing Bellinger’s skill set as both a blocker and a receiver.

Paul Schwartz offers a roadmap that shows how a season predicted for doom and gloom could turn out brighter than expected for the Giants.

Sterling Shepard: This offseason has already seen the Giants have made a talented veteran a cap casualty in James Bradberry. Going into the season, New York could make another, as cutting ties with Sterling Shepard could free up some space for younger options. Shepard is one of...the longest tenured Giants players, but inconsistencies to produce and stay on the field may have cost Shepard a roster spot. Cutting Shepard may not save much money, but it would allow more playing time for younger receivers in Toney, Slayton, and Robinson.

Daniel Jones was selected as the Giants representative. CBSSports.com’s Patrik Walker wrote “If Jones wasn’t around, the Giants would be much worse than they have been, and you can look at how 2021 unfolded if you need proof of this.”

In the second of a three part series, Dan Duggan identifies players the Giants may target next offseason. Among the names floated include Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, Titans TE Austin Hooper, Ravens CB Marcus Peters and Bills MLB Tyler Matakevich.

PFF’s Mike Renner pick was Odell Beckham Jr., the 12th overall selection in 2014. Renner stated that Beckham was “the gold standard” at his position with 4,122 yards in his first three seasons.

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley recently received his degree from Penn State. Each spring, Barkley took six credits, or two courses. In 2020, when Barkley missed most of the season, he took more classes as he rehabbed an ACL injury.

Former Giant Roman Oben is part of the NFL’s contingent looking to grow the sport in Africa.

Around the league

The House Oversight Committee released a 29-page memo that found Snyder used a common-interest agreement between the Commanders and the NFL to “attempt to steer the direction” of the independent investigation into the team led by attorney Beth Wilkinson and to discredit the people accusing him by providing the NFL and Wilkinson with “derogatory information about them.” The chairwoman for the committee plans to subpoena Snyder, who is reportedly vacationing in France, to appear before Congress.

“We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson,” the team said in a statement. “He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and infectious personality. We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon’s family and friends as we mourn a life lost much too soon.”

Rams CB Jalen Ramsey underwent shoulder surgery on June 21 but is expected to be ready before the start of the 2022 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

In case you missed it

