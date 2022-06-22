Giants news, 6/22: The Giants cap over the next three years ranks in PFF’s top 10

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Giants Head Coach Brian Daboll lands at No. 7:

The ultra-creative play-caller finally gets his chance to run a squad after demonstrating outstanding flexibility and adaptability throughout his time in Buffalo. After transforming Josh Allen into a superstar while helping the Bills become title contenders, Daboll encounters a new challenge with the Giants as he attempts to build up Daniel Jones and Co. into a powerhouse after years of futility. The defensive nucleus is intriguing, with plenty of top-end talent up front (Leonard Williams, Dexter Lawrence, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari) that should enable the team to get back to the blueprint that’s produced Super Bowl wins in the past. While there is plenty of work to be done on offense, Daboll’s smoke-and-mirrors approach could mask some of the team’s deficiencies.

According to PFF’s Brad Spielberger analysis, the Giants rank ninth due to having the most active draft capital in the NFL and the second-most effective cap space from 2022-2024. “That’s how a franchise turns things around in a hurry after five awful seasons,” he wrote.

With all of GM Joe Schoen’s maneuvering this offseason, the futures of Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley and others remain in question. This is Part 1 of a three-part series from Dan Duggan examining the New York Giants’ salary-cap future.

The Giants wound up in Tier 6, characterized as teams with a lack of top-end talent, particularly in the pass rush category. No pass rusher in this tier had over 9 sacks in 2021, and these teams are looking for young players to emerge or veterans to return from injury to ascend.

“Players know who the good players are,” said Edwards on the “Giants Huddle” podcast about his former Sun Devil. “That’s one thing about the game of football. It doesn’t take very long to figure out who the guys are, and he was one of those guys for us last year.”

PFF’s Sam Monson reveals his power rankings of all 32 NFL teams, which includes the Buffalo Bills occupying the top spot. The Giants come in at 26, with Monson offering the Giants offense could be a surprise unit in 2022.

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan notes among the tough decisions facing the Giants is what to do at receiver, where they have a talented but oft-injured room.

The best ability is availability. It is a phrase that everyone has heard. Players can continually move up and down that scale from season to season based on how their injury profile turns out, but what stands out to President of Pro Scout Inc. Mike Giddings is how few players ever reach the upper tiers of that system. “It’s pretty astounding that there are very few players that ever play 16, now 17, games and produce at a starter level,” he said.

Will the Giants take on a fullback in their offense, and if so, what can Jeremiah Hall offer in that role?

Looking at the state of the Giants roster: Only 4 Pro Bowl selections combined from the 90 players. Graham Gano, Saquon Barkley, Leonard Williams and Kenny Golladay with one apiece.



Tom Brady is a 15X selection. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) June 21, 2022

Raanan added that the numbers “Highlights their need for guys like Xavier McKinney, Andrew Thomas, Evan Neal and Kayvon Thibodeaux to get to that level.”

Around the league

Four-time All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski announced in a June 21 statement on his Instagram that he is once again retiring from the NFL after 11 seasons.

“I will now be going back into my retirement home, walking away from football again with my head held high knowing I gave it everything I had, good or bad, every time I stepped out on the field,” Gronk wrote on Instagram in announcing his retirement.

“We are working through the paperwork related to those settlements,” said Buzbee, Watson’s lawyer. “Once we have done so, those particular cases will be dismissed. The terms and amounts of the settlements are confidential. We won’t comment further on the settlements or those cases.”

Suh is not counting on being a Buccaneer next year. One team that could be in the mix is the Las Vegas Raiders. Suh tweeted Tuesday that the “Raiders could be fun.”

In case you missed it

BBV mailbag

Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.

BBV podcast

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page.You can find all the shows on our Big Blue View Radio Hub Page.

You can also find the shows and subscribe on all your favorite podcast apps:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS

BBV social platforms

BBV on Twitter | BBV on Facebook | BBV on Instagram | BBV Radio (available on all of your favorite podcast platforms) | BBV on YouTube