Is Jeremiah Hall part of the answer at tight end for the Giants?

The New York Giants knew the tight end position would be an issue once Evan Engram departed in free agency, but salary cap constraints and more pressing roster holes kept them from investing significant capital in the position.

That’s partially why Jeremiah Hall is one of three tight ends the Giants signed as undrafted free agents. Does he have a place on the roster? Let’s find out as we continue our profiles of the 90 players New York will bring to training camp.

By the numbers

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 248

Age: 23

Position: Fullback/tight end

Experience: Rookie

Contract: Three-year, $2.56 million rookie deal | 2022 cap hit: $710,000

Career to date

Hall showed off his versatility during four years at the University of Oklahoma, playing his first two seasons as a fullback and his last two as a tight end. But even while playing in the backfield, he ended up with more receiving yards than rushing yards.

Hall started gaining more attention after officially making the jump to tight end in 2020. He scored 10 total touchdowns during his last two seasons and made the All-Big 12 First Team as a senior.

Hall was an offensive lineman in high school, and remains a reliable run blocker. He carries the ball with that same bruiser mentality, which shows up in his rushing attempts and battles for yards after the catch. However, he lacks explosiveness and elite speed. His 40-yard dash time was 4.96 seconds.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic had the following to say in his pre-draft evaluation:

Hall is a sure-handed receiver (good luck finding drops on his film) and runs like a jackhammer with the ball in his hands. He isn’t the most instinctive blocker, but there are no doubts about his competitive toughness as a lead back and alert pass protector with his wide base and eager hands. Overall, Hall isn’t a dynamic athlete and there are only so many NFL roster spots for his skill set, but he is a sturdy blocker and dependable pass catcher with the makeup for special teams.

2022 outlook

It looks like the Giants are leaning into Hall’s dual threat capabilities. The team’s official roster lists Hall as a fullback, but he appears more likely to be used as a tight end. That’s the position he found more success with at the University of Oklahoma, and it’s the position group he has been working with during offseason practices so far.

New York is thin at tight end after Evan Engram’s departure. Free-agency signees Ricky Seals-Jones and Jordan Akins sit atop the depth chart with fourth-round pick Daniel Bellinger.

Still, it’s hard to envision a path to the 53-man roster for Hall. He will likely be competing with fellow undrafted free agents Austin Allen and Andre Miller for a spot as a tight end on the practice squad.