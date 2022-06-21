Giants news, 6/21: DE Elerson Smith reveling in second chance to establish himself

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

After a rookie year hampered by injury, the Northern Iowa product received plenty of work this spring and, late in the organized team activity schedule, worked with the starters in place of the sidelined rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Giants WR Darius Slayton made the list, in the “players who dipped after playing well early and are now in a prove-it year” section. “Now on a more complete roster that features a better offensive line, Slayton could be in for a season more similar to his rookie season in 2022. Of course, much of his potential impact will rest on how well his quarterback plays,” wrote CBS’ Chris Trapasso.

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan offered that in the limited time Kayvon Thibodeaux was on the field “it was obvious the Giants are going to use him often and everywhere. That first step is special.” As for Evan Neal, “(his) size, speed and readiness to contribute immediately were on full display in the spring.”

If you want to see what the Washington’s top wide receiver would look in a Giants uniform, hit the link above. Interestingly, PFF goes with the same draft choice at 17—Dexter Lawrence. The Giants other two picks in that draft—QB Daniel Jones and DB DeAndre Baker—fell out of the 1st round.

The Giants would be in the 7th slot again, picking Alabama QB Bryce Young in the 1st Round and CB Joey Porter Jr., out of Penn State in the second.

Q: What is the most plausible outcome in Brian Daboll’s first season as the Giants head coach: Daniel Jones silences his doubters and takes a major step forward in his development, Saquon Barkley delivers a season reminiscent of his electric rookie campaign or Kadarius Toney emerges as the clear alpha receiving option? A: The process of elimination leads me to the Barkley scenario because I don’t foresee Jones making a major leap in Year 4 and Toney has not proved reliable enough to warrant high expectations. At least Barkley has produced like a dominant player, albeit in a rookie season that is becoming increasingly distant in the rearview. The case for a Barkley resurgence is that he’s now two years removed from ACL surgery — his decreased production is directly tied to injuries — and his receiving skills should be better used in Daboll’s creative offense. — Dan Duggan

The NFL futures for these players hinge on the seasons they have in 2022.

As teams buy into the habit of limiting players’ workloads, some coaches are taking a more relaxed approach to OTAs and minicamp.

I like Peyton’s new title. https://t.co/VyP7uajJT5 — Eli Manning (@EliManning) June 19, 2022

I am sure this will make an appearance during a ManningCast a time or two this year.

