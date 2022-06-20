Around SB Nation: What other NFL blogs are discussing

Every week we take a look around the NFL at each team. We pull the biggest and most discussed headlines from each of our 32 NFL websites. We’ll also provide the author’s sub-heading or a sentence from the article that describes the piece.
Here’s all the biggest NFL headlines from this week:
NFC NORTH
Report: Packers to waive QB Kurt Benkert
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
The move would leave Green Bay with Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love and Danny Etling in their quarterback room.
Detroit Lions sign 2nd-round rookie Josh Paschal
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
With second-round pick Josh Paschal signing his rookie deal, the Detroit Lions now have their entire 2022 draft class under contract.
Report: Robert Quinn not expected at minicamp
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
The Bears returning defensive star hasn’t been around all offseason
Can Cameron Dantzler make the leap in Year Three?
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
He’s going to get every opportunity
NFC SOUTH
Can Marcus Maye live up to expectations?
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
It’s not a Marcus-to-Marcus type of comparison.
Marcus Mariota will hope to be the latest QB to turn a second chance into a second career
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
The former Titans top pick is now hoping to follow in the footsteps of players like Michael Vick and Ryan Tannehill.
Panthers 2022 season opener countdown: 84 days to go
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
We’re counting down the days until the Panthers kick off the 2022 season.
Tom Brady speaks on decision to return, life after football
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Tom Brady joined the Dan Patrick Show and discussed the process of un-retiring and his decision to join FOX in the booth after his career is done
NFC WEST
Brandon Aiyuk on Trey Lance “We have a special quarterback”
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
We will find out soon enough
Rodney Hudson’s Unexcused Absence
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
The Cardinals’ lone unexcused absence from mandatory mini-camp is starting center, Rodney Hudson. Trouble a-brewing in the desert?
It may be time for the Seahawks to move on from Gabe Jackson
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
One of the reasons for the projection by PFF that the Seahawks will have the worst offensive line in the league is “Gabe Jackson’s decline in recent years, there’s not a single quality starter this unit can rely on.” That statement earned some pushback among fans, but an abrupt end to Jackson’s career would not be unexpected given his athletic profile.
What OBJ reportedly wants to be paid and what the Rams can actually afford
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Can the Rams afford that?
AFC EAST
Miami Dolphins RB Chase Edmonds thinks Tua Tagovailoa “put in unfair situations his first two years”
Miami Dolphins (via The Phinsider)
Speaking with aspiring broadcasters at the Play By Play Sports Broadcasting Camp event held in South Florida yesterday, new Miami Dolphins running back, Chase Edmonds, gave his thoughts on quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, head coach, Mike McDaniel, the Dolphins running back room and more.
Patriots reportedly sign ex-Chiefs center Darryl Williams
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Darryl Williams went undrafted out of Mississippi State in 2020.
Building a 21st Century New York Jets Wine Cellar Team
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
The premise is a bit complicated. The Wine Cellar Team is developed in a hypothetical situation where Martians invade the world, and mankind needs to win a basketball game to save itself. Which players would be chosen for that team?
Veteran minimum: Tavon Austin’s deal with Bills includes no guaranteed money
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
The Bills are only giving him a shot at making the roster
AFC NORTH
Ravens sign veteran OLB Steven Means
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
The 10th-year pro earned a spot on the roster ahead of training camp.
What position group is the greatest concern for the Steelers 2022 offense?
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
There are reasons to be optimistic, or concerned, about several positions on the Steelers offense.
Why Odell Beckham Jr. could make sense for Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
The veteran receiver has shown plenty of love to the Bengals’ QB.
Kareem Hunt eyeing contract extension
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Cleveland running back is entering the final year of his current deal and would like to stay with the Browns.
AFC SOUTH
Houston Texans’ Lovie Smith: ‘It’s Our Responsibility to Put A Better Product On the Football Field’
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Lovie trying to make H-Town proud again.
Titans DT Jeffery Simmons: ‘I’m not focused on my contract’
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
One of the biggest stories from the first day of Tennessee Titans mandatory minicamp surrounded the inactivity of superstar defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons. Simmons was not on the field Monday, nor did he practice on Tuesday.
Jaguars Daily: Why Travon Walker is working at linebacker
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
First, the Jaguars made an unconventional selection with the first pick in the 2022 NFL draft. Now they’re asking the player they picked to switch positions before his first NFL game.
Colts QB Matt Ryan’s Upgraded Accuracy Already Standing Out During Offseason Practices
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Matt Ryan has already impressed in Indianapolis with his still elite accuracy.
AFC WEST
Melvin Gordon isn’t just going to ‘lay down’ in running back competition
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
The Denver Broncos will have competition for game reps at running back and that is only going to make this offense better.
LaDainian Tomlinson’s record-breaking 2006 campaign lands outside top-5 in CBS Sports’ best RB seasons in history
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Did they muff this one up?
Silver Minings: PFF believes Hunter Renfrow’s targets will increase in 2022
Oakland Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Renfrow set a career-high with 103 receptions on 128 targets in 2021. When Darren Waller went down, he became the primary option for the offense, and his bond with Derek Carr continued to grow.
The Tyreek Hill trade: a bad move for both the Chiefs and Dolphins?
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
A new CBS Sports article says both teams made a questionable move.
