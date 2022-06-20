Giants news, 6/20: Cincinnati HC Luke Fickell sees Darrian Beavers excelling in passing game

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Hilliard, in his second NFL season, tweeted about his suspension:

I have been informed by the NFL that I tested positive for a banned diuretic - Spironolactone (Canrenone). After investigation, it became clear that I mistakenly took my partner's prescription medication instead of my own anti-inflammatory prescription. I am well aware of the — Justin Hilliard (@JHilliard47) June 17, 2022

He finished by saying “ I take full responsibility for having a banned substance in my body.”

The Bearcats head coach joined the Giants Huddle podcast to discuss Darrian Beavers’ versatility and football intelligence. “I think where he’s going to grow even more at the pro level is being a really, really good pass defender in a passing league. Maybe he wasn’t challenged as much in college and in our system as he will be at the next level. But I think that’s where he’ll excel,” said Fickell

Mike Glennon and Daniel Jones were respectively ranked second and third by PFF as quarterbacks harmed the most by these incompletions in 2022. “Both Giants quarterbacks last season are next up in the list, showing the kind of disappointment that their receiving corps was despite considerable investment in the offseason a year ago. Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney represent a huge free agent contract and a first-round pick in respective investment, but injuries limited both players, and the overall group just couldn’t stop making mistakes,” wrote PFF.

“It’s three years now ... I don’t think he’s all that good,” said the morning host of the top rated all-sports station in New York. Gio added he doesn’t believe a new coaching staff will address the fumbles and health issues that have highlighted Jones’ NFL career, stating “These are things that coaches don’t fix generally. He can’t take care of the ball and he can’t stay healthy.”

Wink Martindale asks a lot of his front seven, but the interior three might have the biggest task of them all. Winning the line of scrimmage is always the goal, but it’s the guys up the middle who get the job done from the initial snap. That’s going to be a major key to Martindale’s scheme and Williams, Ellis and Lawrence will have to execute that.

Gratitude was the theme for the 20th Annual JG Starfish Charities Football Camp! Truly grateful for our campers! Their energy, juice, and passion for learning and embracing the opportunity was off the charts!



Equally grateful for…. pic.twitter.com/F75T5brLHG — Jason Garrett (@JasonGarrett) June 19, 2022

As shown above, Daniel Jones was one of the participants in Jason Garrett’s football camp.

