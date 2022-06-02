Kayvon Thibodeaux injury: Giants’ No. 5 overall pick remains in red jersey at OTAs

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — No. 5 overall pick Kayvon Thibodeaux, who suffered an undisclosed injury two weeks ago during OTAs, headlined the group of injured/rehabbing New York Giants players expected to practice in red non-contact jerseys on Thursday.

Asked if Thibodeaux and left tackle Andrew Thomas (offseason ankle surgery) would be ready for next week’s mini-camp, Daboll said “hope so.” Thomas appeared to struggle a bit during the OTA open to media last week.

Specifically regarding Thibodeaux, Daboll said “Knock on wood hopefully he’ll be good to go (by training camp). I’m not going to promise anything. He may or may not.”

As for next week, Daboll deflected:

“I’m not expecting him to be out of a red jersey today. We’ll just start with today. We’ll see next week how it goes. There’s a lot of things that can happen over the weekend.

Of Thomas, Daboll said “he’s doing a good job. everything we’ve asked him to do rehab wise. Really all the guys, they’re doing what they should do and when they’re ready to go they’ll be ready to go.”

— More to come after practice