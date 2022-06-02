Giants news, 6/2: Azeez Ojulari, Justin Tuck, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Giants’ Azeez Ojulari is bulked up after rookie year: ‘Hulk’

Of course there is a dress code — albeit a not-very-restrictive one — around the Giants’ facility, to which all players must adhere: Wear team-issued gear while in the building working out. That is about it, as far as guidelines set down by new head coach Brian Daboll. As a young and by-the-book second year player, Azeez Ojulari has no problem complying with this requirement. Even though his position coach wonders why he adheres to any of this. “If I looked like that I don’t know if I’d ever wear a shirt,’’ outside linebackers coach Drew Wilkins said recently.

100 bold NFL predictions for the 2022 season

15. Giants QB Daniel Jones wins NFL Comeback Player of the Year Derrick Henry is the odds-on favorite to win the award. What’s more likely: A QB guru (Daboll) unlocking Jones, who is still well liked by some NFL coaches, or Henry reversing an age-old trend?

Predicting Every NFL Team’s 2022 Surprise Rookie Gem

Daniel Bellinger won’t have much competition in the tight ends room.

2022 NFL season win totals: Cowboys and Eagles can hit their Overs in NFC East

Win total projection: 7 (Over +105, Under -125) The Giants haven’t won seven games in one season since 2016, but I think they have the right lead man in Brian Daboll. Daniel Jones is going to be a main storyline in the NFL this season. Can he prove to this new front office that he’s the franchise quarterback? The 2021 season for New York was ruined by injuries, but Jones still went 4-7 as the starter. Even if Daboll should have this offense looking much better in 2022, I don’t think the Giants are ready to compete just yet. They had a great draft, but how big of a step forward will this team take? The lean is to the Under.

OTA Report (6/1): Justin Tuck stops by practice

Observations from the Giants’ offseason program: New looks on offense and defense

David Diehl begins new journey in coaching with Memphis Tigers

