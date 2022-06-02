What does OL Jamil Douglas’ versatility bring to the Giants?

General manager Joe Schoen has made a habit of signing two kinds of players in free agency: cheap offensive linemen, and those with ties to Schoen’s Buffalo Bills.

Jamil Douglas fits both of those criteria. Will he be able to contribute to a New York Giants offensive line desperate for talent on the interior? Let’s find out as we continue our player-by-player profiles of New York’s 90-man roster.

By the numbers

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 310

Age: 24

Position: Offensive lineman

Experience: 5 years

Contract: One-year, $1.1875 million | 2022 cap hit: $1.0475

Career to date

A fourth-round pick by the Miami Dolphins in 2015, Douglas has played about as well as his draft status suggests. He has mostly been a backup player or practice squad piece, but has been serviceable at right guard and center when needed.

Douglas started six games as a rookie but was cut following his second season He then bounced around practice squads for two years before finally making the Tennessee Titans’ roster, where he spent two seasons and started five games.

Douglas spent most of last year on the Bills’ practice squad with Brian Daboll and offensive line coach Bobby Johnson, both of whom are now in New York. He only appeared in one game.

2022 outlook

Douglas probably would not make most teams’ 53-man rosters, but the Giants need all the help they can get along the offensive line. There may be a spot for him as a backup or rotation piece.

Free-agency signee Mark Glowinski figures to be the starting right guard as of now, but he’s not exactly awe-inspiring. Neither is Ben Bredeson, who appeared in eight games with the Giants last year. Fifth-round pick Marcus McKethan could also be in the mix lower down the depth chart.

Douglas has NFL experience playing guard and center, and he played tackle in college at Arizona State. That sort of versatility, combined with familiarity with Daboll’s system, could earn him playing time, especially given the injuries that seem to come to the Giants’ line every year.