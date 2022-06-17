Giants LB Justin Hilliard violates PED policy, suspended two games [Updated]

New York Giants linebacker Justin Hilliard has been suspended for the first two weeks of the 2022 NFL season for violating the NFL’s policy for PEDs.

Justin Hilliard of the New York Giants has been suspended without pay for the first two games of the 2022 regular season for violating the NFL Policy on Performance-Enhancing Substances. Hilliard is eligible to participate in all preseason practices and games. He will be allowed to return to the Giants’ active roster on Monday, Sept. 19, following the team’s Week 2 game vs. Carolina.

Hilliard was originally a five-star recruit for Ohio State but was signed by the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent following the 2021 NFL Draft. He was claimed by the Giants after he was waived by the 49ers in final cut-downs before the season. The Giants placed Hilliard on injured reserve on Oct. 15th last year, ending his rookie year after just 15 special teams snaps.

[Updated] Hilliard has acknowledged the positive test and taken full responsibility for his actions, tweeting: